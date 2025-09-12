Portland’s Terminal 6 Secures Container Shipping Future After Years of Uncertainty

The Port of Portland has announced that container shipping will continue at Terminal 6 after approving a deal with Harbor Industrial, ending years of uncertainty regarding the future of Oregon’s only active international container terminal.

The agreement transforms Harbor Industrial’s role from stevedore to long-term terminal operator, a model common at container ports nationwide. Under the deal, Harbor will take over container and breakbulk operations at Terminal 6 by December 31, 2025, with operations continuing seamlessly during the transition.

“Scores of businesses throughout Oregon rely on Terminal 6 to ship their goods,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Oregon communities will be better off because we came together and worked toward this shared goal”.

Terminal 6 is a crucial piece of Oregon’s economic infrastructure, supporting 1,500 family wage jobs and countless businesses across the state. Oregon maintains a trade surplus, exporting $42 billion of goods and services annually, with at least one in eight jobs tied to international trade. Notably, 88 percent of the state’s exporters are small or medium businesses.

“This is great news for the workers and businesses who rely on access to global shipping,” said Kimberly Branam, Chief Trade and Economic Development Officer at the Port. “A thriving Oregon economy relies on international trade, whether you’re a business owner, a farmer, a rancher, or a consumer anywhere in the state”.

The agreement comes after a period of significant uncertainty. In 2024, the Port announced plans to halt container service at Terminal 6 as of October 1, 2024, citing mounting financial losses and the withdrawal of major carriers following years of labor disputes and inefficiencies.

The turnaround was made possible by substantial state support. In June 2024, Oregon legislators approved $20 million recommended by Governor Kotek for necessary capital improvements at the terminal.

“We deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Port team in helping us reach this important milestone,” said Tim McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Industrial Services. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the invaluable support of the Governor’s office, state legislators, our local labor partners, and our committed team”.

The Port has been rebuilding container service since 2018, working to secure a private operating partner to keep the service intact while making costs to the public manageable and predictable.