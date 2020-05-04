Pirates Kidnap 10 Crew from Product Tanker Off Nigeria -Report

File Photo: MarineTraffic.com/John Regan

Pirates have reportedly kidnapped 10 crew from a product tanker of the coast of Nigeria, Dryad Global has reported.

The incident took place April 30 around 116 nautical miles of Agbami Terminal to the southeast of Lagos.

According to Dryad, pirates in a single speedboat boarded the MT Vemahope resulting in the kidnap of 10 crew. Four crew were left on board the vessel.

The incident took place just 39nm from where another vessel was fired upon on February 20, Dryad said. If confirmed, this incident would be the seventh piracy incident within the Nigerian waters so far this year resulting in 42 crew kidnapped.

The 6,152 dwt MT Vemahope is registered in Panama and was built in 2009.