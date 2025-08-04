gCaptain-logo
ndian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata underwy at sea

Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata steams during Malabar 2020.(U.S. Navy photo by Drace Wilson)

Philippines, India Hold First Joint Sail in South China Sea

Reuters
August 4, 2025

MANILA, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The Philippine and Indian navies have sailed together for the first time in the South China Sea, officials said on Monday, as President Ferdinand Marcos left Manila for New Delhi for a state visit.

The Philippines has conducted “maritime cooperative activities” with foreign navies since late 2023 as part of its push to counter China’s expansive claims in the waterway, including joint sails with treaty ally the United States, as well as Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner said the idea for the two-day joint sail, which started on Sunday and was inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, came about when he met his counterpart in India in March.

“We did not experience any untoward incidents, but there are still those shadowing us – as we had already expected,” Brawner told reporters, without naming China.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that territorial and maritime disputes should be resolved between the countries directly involved and no third party should intervene.

Indian navy ships that took part in the first joint sail of the two countries included guided missile destroyer INS Delhi, tanker INS Shakti and corvette INS Kiltan. The Philippines deployed two frigates, BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Jose Rizal.

The exercise coincided with Marcos’ departure for a five-day trip to India, where he said he will look to deepen maritime ties and seek cooperation on sectors including defence, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, overlapping with maritime zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The waterway is a strategic shipping route where $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce takes place.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal found Beijing’s sweeping claims have no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores, Additional reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by John Mair)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

