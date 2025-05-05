gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,120 members

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901, pictured some 54 nautical miles off the coast of Capones Island

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901, pictured some 54 nautical miles off the coast of Capones Island, Zambales, in the Philippines.

Philippine Coast Guard Says China Ship Conducting Illegal Survey Within EEZ

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 5, 2025

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) – The Philippines has deployed a coast guard vessel and an aircraft to challenge and escort a Chinese research ship it said was conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The Chinese Research Vessel (CRV) Tan Suo 3 was detected entering the country’s EEZ on May 1, 2025, around 92 nautical miles off the Philippines’ northern Ilocos coast, the PCG said in a statement on Monday.

“Their irregular movements were deemed inconsistent with the freedom of navigation and indicative of marine scientific research activities, which violate the sovereign rights of the Philippines,” the PCG said.

It said it launched a maritime law enforcement operation to challenge the Chinese vessel’s presence, and had prevented the vessel from continuing its “unlawful activities.”

During the operation, the PCG reported spotting a manned deep-sea submersible, named the Shenhai Yongshi or Deep-Sea Warrior, which was retrieved by the Chinese vessel.

The submersible is capable of diving to 4,500 metres (2.8 miles) and is typically deployed for deep-sea exploration and scientific missions, the PCG said.

It said it also observed a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat recovering a yellow-coloured, unidentified piece of equipment potentially linked to marine research.

“These actions of the CRV serves as clear evidence that the People’s Republic of China are conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, lacking the legal authority to undertake such activities in this area,” the PCG said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

China
philippines
south china sea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,120 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

russia blocks sea of Azov
Defense

Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Fighter Jet From Sea Drone For First Time

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) – Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile fired from a seaborne drone, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency announced on Saturday, in what it said was the...

May 3, 2025
Total Views: 2411
HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully undocked USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) on Friday, December 6, 2024. Photo courtesy HII
Defense

U.S. Navy Flight Tests Sea-Based Hypersonic Missile Launch System

The U.S. Navy has achieved a significant milestone in its hypersonic weapons program with a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,...

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 4329
Coast Guard Greenlights ‘Full Production’ of Polar Security Cutter Icebreaker Years Behind Schedule
Defense

Coast Guard Greenlights ‘Full Production’ of Polar Security Cutter Icebreaker Years Behind Schedule

The construction of the first heavy icebreaker built in the United States in nearly five decades continues to inch along. The Department of Homeland Security approved the start of “full production” on the initial Polar Security Cutter on April 30, 2025. 

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 3376