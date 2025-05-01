gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,162 members

U.S. President Donald Trump launches military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis

A ship fires missiles at an undisclosed location, after U.S. President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 15, 2025. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Pentagon Chief Warns Iran of Consequences for Supporting Houthis

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 1, 2025
reuters logo

April 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran on Wednesday that it will face consequences for supporting the Houthis, even as the United States has relaunched talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

The United States and Iran have so far held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Gulf state Oman, aimed at sealing a deal that would block Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon but also lift crippling economic sanctions imposed by Washington.

The two sides will reconvene in Rome on Saturday.

“Message to IRAN: We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing,” Hegseth wrote on X. “You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing.”

Hegseth, on his personal X account, later re-posted a Trump message on Truth Social from March in which the president said he would hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the Houthi group.

Iran’s leader has previously said that Yemen’s Houthis act independently.

The group controls northern Yemen and has struck shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.

The United States has carried out strikes against more than 1,000 targets since it ramped up strikes against the group in March.

The U.S. military has surged assets in recent weeks to reinforce the Middle East. The Pentagon has deployed six B-2 bombers to the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia — which experts say is an ideal position to operate in the Middle East.

Additionally, the U.S. currently has two aircraft carriers in the Middle East and has moved air defense systems from Asia to the region.

While both Tehran and Washington have said they are set on pursuing diplomacy, they remain far apart on a dispute that has rumbled on for more than two decades.

Trump, in an interview with Time magazine earlier this month, said “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran,” but he repeated a threat of military action against Iran if diplomacy fails.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Costas Pitas; Editing by Michael Perry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

houthi group
iran
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
united states
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,162 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz gestures on the day U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Defense

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to Depart Amid Maritime Policy Momentum -Reports

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is reportedly set to leave the administration following controversy over sharing sensitive military information, departing amid significant developments in U.S. maritime policy which...

10 minutes ago
Total Views: 71
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025.
Defense

Joint Operation Yields Major Hazmat Violations at NY/NJ Port

Recent joint operations between the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of New York and New Jersey have revealed significant hazardous material compliance issues,...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 292
denmark-navy-RDN_F357_Thetis
Defense

Denmark Plans $1 Billion War Insurance for Merchant Shipping

Denmark plans to set aside almost $1 billion to insure its merchant fleet in the event of a war or major crisis. The government proposed the new legislation as a “timely precaution,” according to a statement on Thursday. The funding would establish a state-backed war insurance plan to cover ships if commercial insurance markets collapse due to geopolitical instability.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 437