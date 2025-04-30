gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,181 members

An illustration of the Teesport Offshore Gateway on the banks of the River Tees, next to PD Ports’ Tees Dock

An illustration of the Teesport Offshore Gateway on the banks of the River Tees, next to PD Ports’ Tees Dock (right of image). Image courtesy PD Ports

PD Ports Unveils Plans for Major Offshore Wind Hub on UK’s East Coast

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 30, 2025

PD Ports has announced ambitious plans to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs, the Teesport Offshore Gateway. The proposed development, estimated at £200 million, aims to establish critical port facilities supporting the government’s offshore wind development goals.

The project will transform 180 acres into a comprehensive offshore manufacturing center, featuring assembly, marshalling, and supply chain support services. The development is strategically positioned to advance the UK’s Net Zero initiatives and energy independence objectives.

A standout feature of the development includes a kilometer-long deep-water riverside quay, providing unrestricted North Sea access for both floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind development. The facility will include a 15.5m deep-water mooring, capable of accommodating all current and planned offshore installation vessels globally.

“Teesport and the River Tees has everything required to successfully operate what we believe will be one of the largest offshore wind manufacturing and assembly hubs on the east coast of the UK, offering unrivaled access to the North Sea,” said Frans Calje, CEO of PD Ports.

While still in early planning stages, the project has secured both planning and marine consent, subject to amendments. PD Ports is actively seeking engagement with the offshore renewables sector, including OEMs, developers, and industry experts, to refine the project’s strategic direction.

Tags:

offshore wind
offshore wind port
PD Ports
Teesport Offshore Gateway
UK offshore wind plan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,181 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Containership berthed at the Port of Los Angeles.Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles.
Ports

Port of Los Angeles Boss Sees Dramatic Drop in Cargo Volumes

The Port of Los Angeles is projecting a significant decline in cargo volumes, with inbound shipments expected to drop 35% next week compared to last year as major American retailers...

April 29, 2025
Total Views: 1449
A worker on a container crane at the Port of Los Angeles
Ports

West Coast Dockworkers Union ILWU Slams Trump’s ‘Haphazard and Destructive’ Tariff Plan

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) has issued a forceful statement opposing recently implemented tariffs between the United States and China, warning of severe consequences for maritime workers and...

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 2319
Iranian Red Crescent rescuers work following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, April 27, 2025.
Ports

Fire at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Contained as Death Toll Rises

The death toll from a major explosion in Iran's most important container port of Bandar Abbas rose to at least 65, with over 1,200 injured, state media said on Monday, as firefighters battled a blaze that Iranian officials said was now under control 48 hours after the start of the fire.

April 28, 2025
Total Views: 1485