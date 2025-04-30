PD Ports Unveils Plans for Major Offshore Wind Hub on UK’s East Coast

PD Ports has announced ambitious plans to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs, the Teesport Offshore Gateway. The proposed development, estimated at £200 million, aims to establish critical port facilities supporting the government’s offshore wind development goals.

The project will transform 180 acres into a comprehensive offshore manufacturing center, featuring assembly, marshalling, and supply chain support services. The development is strategically positioned to advance the UK’s Net Zero initiatives and energy independence objectives.

A standout feature of the development includes a kilometer-long deep-water riverside quay, providing unrestricted North Sea access for both floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind development. The facility will include a 15.5m deep-water mooring, capable of accommodating all current and planned offshore installation vessels globally.

“Teesport and the River Tees has everything required to successfully operate what we believe will be one of the largest offshore wind manufacturing and assembly hubs on the east coast of the UK, offering unrivaled access to the North Sea,” said Frans Calje, CEO of PD Ports.

While still in early planning stages, the project has secured both planning and marine consent, subject to amendments. PD Ports is actively seeking engagement with the offshore renewables sector, including OEMs, developers, and industry experts, to refine the project’s strategic direction.