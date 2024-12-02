gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,052 members that receive our newsletter.

oil tanker

Oleksandr Kalinichenko / Shutterstock

Panama Purging Sanctioned Ships in Flag Registry Crackdown

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
December 2, 2024

(Bloomberg) —

Panama is canceling the registration of six ships sailing under its flag that were sanctioned by the UK last week, a boost for Western nations that have slapped sanctions on Moscow’s oil exports. 

The Panama Maritime Authority said it will carry out “expedited cancellation” of the vessels after the UK blacklisted 30 ships last week. 

Merchant ships sail under the flags of various countries that aren’t necessarily closely linked to the ship’s ownership, with so-called flag states typically playing a key role in ensuring industry safety standards. Panama is the second-biggest flag state in the world, just behind the Liberian registry.

The de-listing follows a pledge by Panama’s maritime authority in October to penalize vessels sanctioned by the US, European Union, UK and United Nations. Gaining support from one of the largest shipping administration bodies in the world was a coup for the Group of Seven and its allies, which have sought to impose a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian exports.

Despite measures taken against a number of ships by the UK, US and EU, Moscow continues to export large volumes of crude. There can also be knock-on effects of switching flags, with vessels instead moving to ones that are less well regulated from a safety standpoint.

“Safeguarding the prestige of our flag is a top priority for this administration,” Ramon Franco, director general of merchant marine at the Panama Maritime Authority, said in a statement. “The state has a fundamental responsibility to protect the integrity of the Panamanian ship registry, ensuring it remains free from international sanctions and unlinked to vessels associated with such listings.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

panama
russian oil
UK

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Lower Profitability in Fourth Quarter

Hapag-Lloyd expects lower profitability in the fourth quarter but still at a "good level", after freight rates peaked in the third quarter, Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of the German shipping company, said at a press conference on Monday.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 74
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Orders 20 Dual-Fuel Containerships in Major Fleet Renewal Push

A.P. Moller-Maersk has finalized agreements for 20 new dual-fuel container vessels as part of its ambitious fleet modernization strategy, marking a significant step in the shipping giant’s decarbonization efforts. The...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 157
An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock
Shipping

Threatened by Climate Change, Panama Canal Has Big Plans to Deal With Drought

The lush river valleys of El Zaino y La Arenosa in western Panama, home to hundreds of families that eke out a living farming, fishing and raising cattle, could soon be submerged by a massive man-made reservoir designed to ensure the viability of the Panama Canal in the face of a changing climate.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 1514
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,052 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.