gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,746 members

tanker at sea

Stock Photo: Evgeny Shulin / Shutterstock

Panama Intensifies Crackdown on Sanctioned Vessels with Registry Cancellations

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 4, 2025

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has initiated proceedings to cancel the registration of 17 vessels recently placed on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list. The action comes as part of Panama’s broader effort to strengthen oversight of its flag registry, the world’s second-largest with over 8,000 vessels totaling 250 million GT.

“The AMP reiterates its firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against the misuse of the Ship Registry, as well as the exclusion of vessels, companies, suppliers, and other stakeholders that are included in international sanctions lists recognized by the Panamanian State,” the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) stated in its announcement.

The sanctions also target a Panamanian company and citizen. Beyond the registration cancellations, Panama is implementing “corresponding measures against the economic group and the sanctioned company,” according to the AMP statement.

This enforcement action follows Panama’s October 2024 pledge to penalize vessels sanctioned by the U.S., European Union, UK, and United Nations, including “automatically [cancelling] the registration of any vessel found to be involved in illegal activities or that changes its flag to evade sanctions.”

The legal framework for the de-listing measures stems from Executive Decree No. 512, issued in October, which empowers the AMP to unilaterally remove vessels from its registry if their owners appear on international sanctions lists.

Panama has faced criticism from organizations like United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which claimed the country “had not taken sufficient action against sanction violators.” UANI’s analysis revealed that 17% of vessels suspected of transporting Iranian oil—94 out of 542 tracked vessels—currently sail under Panama’s flag.

In response to such criticism, Panama points to its deregistration of more than hundreds ships since 2019 as part of compliance efforts with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. More recently, in March 2025, the authority deregistered 107 vessels linked to sanctions violations.

Panama has also implemented several preventive measures. Last Friday, the AMP introduced a new age restriction policy prohibiting the registration of oil tankers or bulk carriers older than 15 years as part of efforts to combat the global “shadow fleet.”

Additionally, the “Panama Flag Precheck Process,” introduced in September 2024, enhances due diligence procedures for ship registration, while problematic vessels now undergo mandatory quarterly inspections. Panama also participates in the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC), a memorandum with other flag states including Liberia and the Marshall Islands to share information about vessels rejected due to potential sanctions violations.

“The Panamanian Ship Registry will not negotiate with those seeking to use it improperly and will apply the established legal mechanisms to act according to due process and legal security,” the PMA affirmed in its statement.

Tags:

panama flag
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,746 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Ballast Water discharge
News

Tokyo and Paris MoUs Launch Joint Inspection Campaign on Ballast Water Management

The member Authorities of the Tokyo and Paris Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control will conduct a joint Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Ballast Water Management. The three-month...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 840
Chinese container ship NewNew Polar Bear in a convoy on the Northern Sea Route during an eastbound voyage in October 2023. (Source: Rosatomflot)
Shipping

Chinese Companies Dispatch Multiple Container Ships Along Arctic Route For Faster Europe Trade

With summer navigation season in the Arctic ramping up, several Chinese companies have dispatched container ships through the Arctic aiming to take advantage of the shortcut to and from Europe. 

11 hours ago
Total Views: 8215
Shipping Tycoon Aponte’s TiL Gets $2.5 Billion In Private Debt
Shipping

Shipping Tycoon Aponte’s TiL Gets $2.5 Billion In Private Debt

By Kat Hidalgo and Silas Brown Aug 1, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Terminal Investment Ltd., the port operator controlled by Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, raised $2.5 billion through a privately-placed bond sale. The...

August 2, 2025
Total Views: 1264