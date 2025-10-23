gCaptain-logo
Pakistan Navy Seizes Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Meth and Cocaine in Arabian Sea

Photo courtesy Combined Maritime Forces

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 23, 2025

The Pakistan Navy , operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 of Combined Maritime Forces, seized more than $972 million worth of narcotics in the Arabian Sea during Focused Operation AL MASMAK.

Over a 48-hour period, the Pakistan navy ship Yarmook conducted boarding operations on two dhows. Neither vessel was transmitting on Automatic Identification System or displaying external markings, and both were identified as having no nationality.

The crew boarded the first dhow and seized over two tons of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $822.4 million on October 18. Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kg of methamphetamine worth $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million.

The narcotics were transported back to the ship for testing to confirm the contents and subsequently disposed of.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of the multi-national collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150. “PNS Yarmook has had one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, which is directly attributed to the expertise and collaboration of our naval forces within the organization.”

Focused Operation AL MASMAK began October 16 and demonstrated a coordinated multinational approach to enhancing regional security and maritime safety, with Saudi Arabia coordinating Pakistan, French, Spanish and U.S. naval assets.

CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Combined Maritime Forces is a 47-nation naval partnership upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Tags:

Arabian Sea
drug smuggling
pakistan
