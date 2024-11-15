gCaptain-logo
cargo ships loading at port of oakland

An Ocean Network Express (ONE) containership at the Port of Oakland. Credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

ONE and Seaspan Launch New Technical Ship Management Company, OneSea Solutions

Mike Schuler
November 15, 2024

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Seaspan Corporation (SEASPAN) have announced the establishment of OneSea Solutions (ONESEA), a joint venture set to transform technical ship management and maritime talent development.

Headquartered in the bustling maritime hub of Singapore, ONESEA will offer technical ship management services for container vessels owned by ONE and those chartered by ONE from various vessel owners. The company’s mission extends beyond management, as it aims to set new industry standards in safety, efficiency, decarbonization, and digital innovation.

“We are excited to launch ONESEA and are dedicated to achieving the highest standards in the industry by creating value through advanced technology and exceptional talent,” Raman Handa, the newly appointed CEO of ONESEA.

The formation of ONESEA marks a significant evolution in the partnership between ONE and Seaspan. ONE, headquartered in Singapore, is renowned as one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies, boasting a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Seaspan, on the other hand, stands as the world’s leading maritime asset-owner and operator, with an impressive operating fleet of 217 vessels as of June 30, 2024.

This strategic alliance between ONE and Seaspan through ONESEA is set to leverage the deep experience and best-in-class expertise of both companies. The joint venture is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in maritime operations, focusing on operational excellence through the pursuit of safety, efficiency, and innovation.

As the shipping industry continues to evolve, ONESEA stands ready to lead the charge in innovation, efficiency, and excellence in maritime management and talent development.

