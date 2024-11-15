gCaptain-logo
Aerial view of a container terminal at the Port of Montreal

Stock Photo: PatrickLauzon photographe / Shutterstock.com

Canada’s Labor Board Orders Port of Montreal Dockworkers Back to Work

Reuters
November 15, 2024
Reuters

(Reuters) – Canada’s Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ordered a resumption of operations at the Port of Montreal from Saturday morning, the port’s employers association said, after the federal government stepped in and directed the labor board to end port disputes.

Canada on Tuesday intervened to end the labor disputes at the country’s biggest ports, including Vancouver in British Columbia and Montreal in Quebec, citing economic damage and the potential for driving away trading partners.

It was the second time in three months that the Liberal government has stepped in to halt a labor dispute. In August, it ordered an end to work stoppages at the country’s two largest railway companies.

The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) said it would comply with the labor board’s directive, allowing Montreal port operators to resume activity over the weekend.

The Montreal Longshoremen’s Union on Sunday rejected a final offer made for a new labor contract, leading to a lockout being declared.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours on resumption of activities.

The dispute, which Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said was affecting more than C$1.3 billion ($924.35 million) in goods every day, has impacted shipments of canola oil, forest products and other goods.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514, which represents supervisory longshore workers in the British Columbia dispute, said on Tuesday it would file a legal challenge to the minister’s orders. 

The BC Maritime Employers Association, which represents West Coast port employers including in Vancouver, said it received the order from the labor board on Wednesday to resume operations on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4064 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

port of montreal

