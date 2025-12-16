Ocean Infinity Completes Ambitious 14-Vessel Armada Fleet

Ocean Infinity has delivered the final vessel in its groundbreaking 14-ship Armada fleet, marking the completion of an ambitious transformation project that began in 2020 to revolutionize offshore operations through advanced robotics and lean crewing.

The Austin-based company, which specializes in robotic ocean and seabed data acquisition, has spent five years building and deploying cutting-edge vessels unlike anything previously seen in the offshore industry. The latest delivery completes the 86-meter class of ships, following the successful introduction of the 78-meter class in 2023. Twelve vessels are currently in live operation, with the remaining two expected to follow shortly.

“Completing the Armada 86-meter class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way,” said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer. “What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first.”

The vessels represent a fundamental shift in offshore vessel design, being inherently smaller than conventional counterparts and integrated into Ocean Infinity’s onshore control center for live monitoring and remote control of robotic subsystems. This approach has enabled safer, more sustainable operations by reducing the number of people working offshore, cutting fuel consumption, and creating more efficient workflows.

Each vessel is equipped with a tailored suite of advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks from geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations. The fleet supports complex offshore projects globally across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Ocean Infinity launched the Armada initiative in 2020 as a new company operating unmanned vessels, promising to “break new ground” in offshore data acquisition. The company has gained recognition for high-profile deep-sea discoveries, including locating the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan in 2018 and the sunken Stellar Daisy ore carrier in 2019.

With the fleet now complete and onshore control centers becoming increasingly capable, Ocean Infinity is positioning itself to unlock new possibilities for the future of offshore operations through continued leadership in robotics and technology.