gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,173 members

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606. Photo courtesy Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity Completes Ambitious 14-Vessel Armada Fleet

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 16, 2025

Ocean Infinity has delivered the final vessel in its groundbreaking 14-ship Armada fleet, marking the completion of an ambitious transformation project that began in 2020 to revolutionize offshore operations through advanced robotics and lean crewing.

The Austin-based company, which specializes in robotic ocean and seabed data acquisition, has spent five years building and deploying cutting-edge vessels unlike anything previously seen in the offshore industry. The latest delivery completes the 86-meter class of ships, following the successful introduction of the 78-meter class in 2023. Twelve vessels are currently in live operation, with the remaining two expected to follow shortly.

“Completing the Armada 86-meter class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way,” said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer. “What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first.”

The vessels represent a fundamental shift in offshore vessel design, being inherently smaller than conventional counterparts and integrated into Ocean Infinity’s onshore control center for live monitoring and remote control of robotic subsystems. This approach has enabled safer, more sustainable operations by reducing the number of people working offshore, cutting fuel consumption, and creating more efficient workflows.

Each vessel is equipped with a tailored suite of advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks from geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations. The fleet supports complex offshore projects globally across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Ocean Infinity launched the Armada initiative in 2020 as a new company operating unmanned vessels, promising to “break new ground” in offshore data acquisition. The company has gained recognition for high-profile deep-sea discoveries, including locating the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan in 2018 and the sunken Stellar Daisy ore carrier in 2019.

With the fleet now complete and onshore control centers becoming increasingly capable, Ocean Infinity is positioning itself to unlock new possibilities for the future of offshore operations through continued leadership in robotics and technology.

Tags:

autonomous shipping
ocean infinity
surveying
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,173 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Austal USA shipyard
Defense

Australia Approves Hanwha’s Increased Stake in Defense Shipbuilder Austal

Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board has approved South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Corporation to increase its direct equity shareholding in Austal Limited from 9.9 percent to 19.9 percent, marking a significant...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 743
vlcc tanker
Featured

Tankers U-Turn After U.S. Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Cargo

A tanker carrying Russian naphtha for Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and at least four supertankers due to pick up crude cargoes in Venezuela have made u-turns after the U.S. seized a vessel carrying Venezuelan crude, ship monitoring data showed on Monday.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 190840
The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
News

Hapag-Lloyd Expands Green Fleet with $500 Million Methanol Newbuild Order

German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd has contracted Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles to construct eight dual-fuel methanol containerships in a deal valued at more than USD 500 million, marking the company’s first...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 885