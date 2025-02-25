NTSB Finds Data Entry Error Led to Cargo Loss on US-Flagged Containership

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed today that a simple data entry error led to the loss of 23 containers and damage to 10 others aboard the U.S-flagged containership President Eisenhower off the California coast.
The incident occurred on February 6, 2024, while the vessel was drifting approximately 94 miles south of Oakland, California, awaiting berth assignment. The total value of lost cargo and vessel damage exceeded $735,000.
The President Eisenhower, a 984-foot-long containership built in 2005 and operated by APL Maritime Ltd., was operating its regular route between Southeast Asia and the U.S. West Coast when the incident occurred. Despite regular inspections showing no apparent issues during the voyage, the situation deteriorated rapidly when the vessel began drifting while awaiting port entry.
At approximately 2135 hours, crew members noticed what appeared to be smoke on the port side of the vessel. Investigation revealed it was actually powder in the air from collapsed containers, with multiple units missing from bay 42.
According to the NTSB investigation, the root cause was traced to incorrect cargo weight data entered during the booking process. A booking agent manually entered erroneous weights of 2,500 kilograms (5,511 pounds) for 39 containers, significantly underreporting their actual weights, which ranged between 24.5 and 28.6 metric tons (54,000-63,000 lbs).
“The cargo loading plan included inaccurate VGMs [verified gross mass], causing the container stack weights to exceed the maximum weight limit,” the NTSB report stated.
The error resulted in containers being stacked in a dangerous “reverse stratification” arrangement, where heavier containers were placed above lighter ones, creating an unstable high center of gravity. This configuration, combined with the vessel’s 18-degree rolling motion in deteriorating weather conditions, ultimately led to the failure of cargo-securing equipment.
“The vessel would not have sailed with that configuration, had it been known,” stated the operating company.
In response to the incident, the booking agent has implemented new safety measures, including automatic VGM capture from original bookings when modifications are made and mandatory verification of reported VGMs less than 10 metric tons.
The containership MSC Baltic III remains firmly grounded on the seabed off Newfoundland’s coast following a power loss incident, with Canadian Coast Guard crews reporting no pollution despite significant hull...
Salvage teams have successfully boarded the grounded containership MSC Baltic III off Newfoundland’s coast as response efforts continue amid challenging sea conditions. The Canadian Coast Guard reports that no pollution...
February 19, 2025
Total Views: 3311
Sign Up Now for gCaptain Daily
We’ve got your daily industry news related to the global maritime and offshore industries.
JOIN OUR CREW
Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,821 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.