NexusOcean Expands Portfolio With Starlink Solutions

Mike McDonald
September 1, 2025
September 1, 2025

NexusOcean, the ocean’s internet provider, is pleased to announce that it can  now offer Starlink’s high-speed maritime connectivity solutions to its clients.  This is made possible through NexusOcean’s partnership with official Starlink  reseller, MTN. Beginning August this year, this expansion further strengthens  

NexusOcean’s portfolio of maritime connectivity services, ensuring fast,  reliable coverage across the globe. 

Powered by MTN 

NexusOcean offers a range of services to the commercial shipping, offshore energy,  and yachting sectors, incorporating connectivity, cybersecurity, and IT support. 

The company is long-term official European partner to US-based maritime  connectivity leader MTN. As such, it has gained valuable experience with Starlink  solutions since their introduction to market in 2023. Now, NexusOcean is able to  deliver these solutions to its clients as part of its tailored offerings to the European  maritime market. 

Tailored approach 

While supporting MTN with the commercial distribution of its products in Europe,  NexusOcean, as a virtual network operator, has developed its own distinct  proposition—based on flexibility and customisation to meet the unique requirements  of each client. 

This includes the development of hybrid onboard systems that integrate a range of  innovative technologies. These systems can automatically switch between networks  depending on location and coverage, bridging gaps in connectivity. The result is fast  onboard internet – even in the most remote locations – enhancing safety, operational  efficiency, crew comfort, and reduced costs of operation. 

Another piece of the puzzle 

NexusOcean Managing Director Richard de Wit says, “With this latest development,  we have been able to add a further piece to the puzzle in our bid to offer a  comprehensive range of solutions tailored to clients’ needs. 

“Starlink is a leading name in the provision of high-speed, reliable connectivity at  sea. As a former ship owner myself, I fully appreciate just how important this can be  in ensuring an efficient operation and a comfortable working environment for crew.  We are very pleased to be able to provide our clients with Starlink’s high-quality  solutions.”

Collaboration built on expertise 

Chloe Hekmati, Senior Vice President Maritime/Enterprise Sales – EMEA at MTN,  adds, “Our partnership with NexusOcean combines MTN’s global reach and official  Starlink reseller accreditation with NexusOcean’s deep understanding of the  European maritime market. Together, we can deliver high-speed, reliable  connectivity solutions that empower shipowners and operators to perform at their  best – wherever they are in the world.”

