NexusOcean Expands Portfolio With Starlink Solutions

NexusOcean, the ocean’s internet provider, is pleased to announce that it can now offer Starlink’s high-speed maritime connectivity solutions to its clients. This is made possible through NexusOcean’s partnership with official Starlink reseller, MTN. Beginning August this year, this expansion further strengthens

NexusOcean’s portfolio of maritime connectivity services, ensuring fast, reliable coverage across the globe.

Powered by MTN

NexusOcean offers a range of services to the commercial shipping, offshore energy, and yachting sectors, incorporating connectivity, cybersecurity, and IT support.

The company is long-term official European partner to US-based maritime connectivity leader MTN. As such, it has gained valuable experience with Starlink solutions since their introduction to market in 2023. Now, NexusOcean is able to deliver these solutions to its clients as part of its tailored offerings to the European maritime market.

Tailored approach

While supporting MTN with the commercial distribution of its products in Europe, NexusOcean, as a virtual network operator, has developed its own distinct proposition—based on flexibility and customisation to meet the unique requirements of each client.

This includes the development of hybrid onboard systems that integrate a range of innovative technologies. These systems can automatically switch between networks depending on location and coverage, bridging gaps in connectivity. The result is fast onboard internet – even in the most remote locations – enhancing safety, operational efficiency, crew comfort, and reduced costs of operation.

Another piece of the puzzle

NexusOcean Managing Director Richard de Wit says, “With this latest development, we have been able to add a further piece to the puzzle in our bid to offer a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to clients’ needs.

“Starlink is a leading name in the provision of high-speed, reliable connectivity at sea. As a former ship owner myself, I fully appreciate just how important this can be in ensuring an efficient operation and a comfortable working environment for crew. We are very pleased to be able to provide our clients with Starlink’s high-quality solutions.”

Collaboration built on expertise

Chloe Hekmati, Senior Vice President Maritime/Enterprise Sales – EMEA at MTN, adds, “Our partnership with NexusOcean combines MTN’s global reach and official Starlink reseller accreditation with NexusOcean’s deep understanding of the European maritime market. Together, we can deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity solutions that empower shipowners and operators to perform at their best – wherever they are in the world.”