ABB and Wallenius Marine establish OVERSEA™ joint venture

September 1, 2025
  • Joint venture formally established to expand OVERSEA™ collaboration and facilitate future-proof vessel performance management capabilities
     
  • OVERSEA™ solution combines ship operation expertise with advanced analytics to optimize vessel performance
     
  • Digital offering collecting and analyzing data on board vessels worldwide

ABB and shipping company Wallenius Marine have formally established a new joint venture based in Stockholm, Sweden, to expand their OVERSEA™ collaboration and ensure customers will fully benefit from future-proof vessel performance management capabilities. 

Launched in September 2022 as a collaboration between ABB and Wallenius Marine, OVERSEA™ is a combined digital solution and ‘fleet-support-center-as-a-service’ offering designed to help ship owners, operators, and managers enhance the efficiency and sustainability of maritime operations. OVERSEA™ leverages ABB’s significant expertise in ship technologies and the extensive fleet management knowledge from Wallenius Marine to enable measurable performance improvements. The solution leverages ABB Genix™ Industrial IoT and AI Suite, which integrates the power of industrial analytics and artificial intelligence into an enterprise-grade digital suite.

The solution collects and analyzes data on board of several vessels worldwide, with shore-based experts providing advanced decision-making support and tailored recommendations from the OVERSEA™ Fleet Support Center in Stockholm. As a result, operators are able to propose operational changes that can reduce fuel consumption and emissions while optimizing safety and reliability across their fleets.

“Our long-standing tradition of innovation and pioneering spirit is built on many years of experience in ship operations and advanced technical expertise. This makes us well equipped to quickly identify and respond to industry needs. Through our partnership and close collaboration with ABB, we can now bring our innovative fleet support service to a global market, and we look forward to continuing to drive maritime development together,” says Johan Mattsson, CEO of Wallenius Marine.

“The establishment of the OVERSEA™ joint venture marks a significant milestone for us, solidifying the successful collaboration between ABB and Wallenius Marine over the past few years,” said Tomas Arhippainen, Business Line Manager, Marine Service & Digital, ABB Marine & Ports. “With OVERSEA™, customers can transform data into actionable insights, enabling them to not only improve their performance but also sustain it over time. Consequently, both vessels and customer offices can adopt sustainable improvements, enhancing energy efficiency, safety, and reliability.”

