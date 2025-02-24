gCaptain-logo
Flags from Australia and New Zealand

Flags from Australia and New Zealand are hoisted aboard a US Navy Ship during the 105th Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day ceremony

New Zealand Foreign Minister to Question Chinese Naval Activity in Beijing Visit

Reuters
February 24, 2025

By Lucy Craymer and Renju Jose

WELLINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters will touch down in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit as relations between the two countries are strained after Chinese Navy vessels conducted live firing exercises in the Tasman Sea.

New Zealand and Australia officials said that China had conducted live-fire exercises in international waters between the two nations, giving little notice and forcing commercial airlines to divert flights. The three ships are currently around 280 nautical miles (519 km) east of Tasmania, outside of Australia’s exclusive economic zone, the New Zealand Defence Force said on Monday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday the limited notice that China had given that it would undertake live firing exercise would be raised in Beijing.

“There is nothing illegal here in terms of they are compliant with international law,” said Luxon. “The issue for us is … we’d appreciate a little bit more advance notice particularly on what is a busy air route.”

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peters’ visit to China is part of a trip that includes stops in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Mongolia and South Korea. In Beijing he will hold talks with senior Chinese leaders, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Peters said last week in a statement he would discuss with Chinese officials the bilateral relationship, as well as Pacific, regional, and global issues that are of interest to both countries.

“China is one of New Zealand’s most significant and complex relationships, encompassing important trade, people-to-people, and cultural connections. We intend to maintain regular high-level political dialog with China,” Peters said.

Peters has also voiced concerns that the Cook Islands, an independent country in free association with New Zealand, had signed a comprehensive strategic partnership and other agreements with China, without satisfactorily consulting with New Zealand.

Jason Young, Director of the New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre at Victoria University in Wellington, said while questions around challenging issues such as the Cook Islands deal and the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s activities in the Tasman Sea would be asked, there would also be discussion around further high-level visits and trade.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

