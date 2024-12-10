New DHL-backed School of Logistics and Trade in Africatown aims to unlock global career and commerce opportunities for historically disadvantaged community

Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics and Trade, established by nonprofit Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, INC. with support of DHL global sustainability program GoTeach.

Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, INC., a nonprofit founded by CNBC senior editor of guests and global supply chain reporter Lori Ann LaRocco, has partnered with DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, to establish a new school in Mobile near the historic community of Africatown. The establishment of the Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics and Trade aims to offer education and upskilling in supply chain, logistics and trade to support disadvantaged young Americans. The school, starting on February 7th, 2025, will offer free bi-monthly seminars, providing students aged between 16 and 24 actionable knowledge about job opportunities in the world of trade and logistics. Additionally, the program seeks to bridge the opportunity gap for marginalized communities, foster economic empowerment, and create pathways for sustainable careers. By equipping students with essential skills and industry insights, the school aims to enhance employability, encourage entrepreneurship, and contribute to the development of a diverse, inclusive and skilled workforce in the logistics sector.

The school is named in honor of Pollee and Rose Allen, two of the founders of Africatown, established by 32 survivors of the Clotilda, the last documented slave ship to illegally bring enslaved Africans to America in 1860. Pollee and Rose Allen played pivotal roles in the founding and development of Africatown, and the school seeks to continue their legacy by empowering young individuals through education and opportunities in the logistics and trade industries. DHL will support the school with resources, materials and volunteering from its GoTeach corporate citizenship program. With access to a rich library of information and virtual teaching supported by DHL volunteers, students will be equipped to navigate the complexities of logistics, sell products cross-border, and explore entrepreneurial ventures in this field.

The GoTeach program aims to empower young people from disadvantaged communities with the tools to thrive professionally through general job preparation and career readiness. Students will engage in lessons covering essential topics like job interviews, developing soft skills, and creating strong resumés and CVs. They’ll also learn about the importance of a strong work ethic, crucial for long-term career success. At the end of the program, students could be matched with mentors who guide them as they take their first steps into their careers.

DHL is committed to supporting the Pollee and Rose Allen School with its renowned program and volunteer efforts. “We aim to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in trade and logistics,” said Robert Reiter, CEO United States for DHL Global Forwarding. “This isn’t just about learning the basics—it’s about equipping young people with the skills and confidence they need to step into the workforce. International trade and the supply chain offer great long-term growth prospects for young people of all backgrounds, and we are dedicated to helping them seize these opportunities.”

Lori Ann LaRocco, founder of Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, INC., said her vision is to bridge the opportunity gap for descendants of enslaved individuals and disenfranchised individuals with education: “The slave trade ripped apart families and the aftermath of slavery left many deprived of opportunity and the ability to create generational wealth. We are flipping the world of trade on its head with this school. With this free education and introduction into the world of trade and logistics, Black Americans and other disenfranchised individuals will have the opportunity to create generational wealth. You can thrive and create generational wealth in this industry with or without a college education. I am excited to have a partner like DHL who saw my vision in democratizing logistics education and making it accessible to anyone interested in pursuing a career in trade or logistics.”

Veda Robbins, great-great-great-granddaughter of Pollee and Rose Allen, and School Administrator said, “Pollee and Rose Allen were pivotal in the founding of Africatown. Pollee was a leader in the community, and Rose was the backbone of the family. This school is a part of how we’re continuing their legacy, helping young Black men and women build a foundation for their professional lives and level the playing field.”

In addition to the school, the nonprofit is launching its “Each One, Teach One” book stipend. Descendants of enslaved Africans can apply for funds to help pay for college books. The stipend is funded by the award- winning book written by LaRocco and her daughter, Abby Wallace, “Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future.”

DHL Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors, and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 594,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 81.8 billion Euros in 2023. The logistics company for the world.

About Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics and Trade

The Pollee and Rose Allen School of Logistics and Trade is a part of the nonprofit Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, INC. The school provides free bi-monthly seminars on freight and logistics in partnership with the global logistics giant DHL. These seminars offer students aged 16 and up the chance to gain actionable knowledge about the vast job opportunities in the world of trade and logistics. With access to a rich library of information and in-person teaching supported by DHL volunteers, students are equipped to navigate the complexities of logistics, sell products cross-border, and explore entrepreneurial ventures in this field.

About Lori Ann LaRocco

LaRocco is the founder of Embracing Your Past to Empower You Future, INC. LaRocco is publicly known for her worked as a global trade expert and journalist at CNBC where she has worked since 2000. Her latest roles include senior editor of guests and global supply chain reporter. Prior to CNBC LaRocco was a former anchor, reporter and producer in local news. Additional books written by LaRocco include “Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster”; “Dynasties of the Sea: The Untold Stories of the Postwar Shipping Pioneers”; “Opportunity Knocking”; “Dynasties of the Sea: The Ships and Entrepreneurs Who Ushered in the Era of Free Trade”; and “Thriving in the New Economy: Lessons from Today’s Top Business Minds.” LaRocco’s commentary and reporting in trade and logistics is featured in publications across the globe and has moderated distinguished trade panels for the World Trade Organization and the United Nations UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD.)