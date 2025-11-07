gCaptain-logo
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued five individuals from a life raft after their sailboat, Magic Bus, began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Navy Carrier Helps Coast Guard Save Five Sailors Far Offshore Cape Hatteras

Mike Schuler
November 7, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued five people Thursday after their sailing vessel began taking on water approximately 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, in a complex operation that required coordination with a Navy aircraft carrier.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders received a distress call from the crew of the sailing vessel Magic Bus, reporting that their vessel was taking on water and all five people aboard were abandoning ship into their life raft.

The Coast Guard diverted the Cutter Angela McShan (WPC 1135) and launched multiple aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, including an HC-130 Hercules and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. The HC-130 crew located the life raft with all five people aboard, established communications, and confirmed everyone was stable and in good condition.

Due to the extreme distance from shore, the Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to provide critical refueling support for the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew during the rescue operation.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and successfully recovered all five individuals from the life raft in good health. After refueling at the aircraft carrier, the helicopter crew transported the survivors safely back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

The rescue demonstrates the Coast Guard’s capability to conduct long-range operations far from shore, as well as the importance of inter-service cooperation in maritime emergencies. The use of an aircraft carrier as a refueling platform highlights the logistical challenges of conducting rescues hundreds of miles offshore.

All five survivors were reported to be in good condition following the ordeal.

