MITAGS Maritime Apprenticeship Program: Building the Future of the Maritime Workforce

As the maritime industry grapples with a nationwide shortage of licensed deck officers, the need for innovative workforce development solutions has never been greater. The Maritime Apprenticeship Program (MAP) from the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) offers a fast, practical pathway into maritime careers, addressing critical gaps in the workforce while creating life-changing opportunities for new talent.

A Modern Career Alternative

In today’s economic landscape, young adults and career changers alike are seeking purpose-driven jobs that offer stability, livable wages, and growth opportunities, without the burden of college debt. The MITAGS MAP delivers on all fronts. With no prior maritime experience required, participants can go from entry-level to earning a U.S. Coast Guard deck officer’s license in as little as 24 months.

Through a unique “earn while you learn” model, apprentices alternate between immersive classroom instruction at MITAGS’ East or West Coast campuses and structured sea time aboard working vessels. All courses are USCG-approved, and apprentices are matched with sponsor companies that provide mentorship, training wages, and real-world experience.

The Workforce Solution Operators Need

For employers, the program offers a practical solution to staffing challenges. Partner companies interview and select apprentices, pay a training stipend during the at-sea portions of the program, and often choose to hire graduates who have already proven themselves during their time aboard. It’s a low-risk, high-reward approach to workforce development that has helped companies like Washington State Ferries close the gap between retirements and new officer hires.

The experience is rigorous, but rewarding. Apprentices learn foundational maritime knowledge, including navigation, safety procedures, ship handling, and emergency response. They apply these skills onboard with guidance from seasoned crews. Upon successful completion, they’re eligible to sit for their Coast Guard exams and join the ranks of U.S.-flagged officers in as little as two years.

Many MAP graduates go on to long, stable careers at sea, often returning to MITAGS to continue their training at the next level.

Who Should Apply?

MAP is designed for anyone motivated to build a maritime career, whether they’re fresh out of high school, making a career pivot, or coming from a hands-on trade background. The program is ideal for those who thrive in team environments, enjoy travel and problem-solving, and want a job where no two days are the same.

With structured advancement, union-backed benefits, and the potential to earn six figures within a few years, the maritime industry offers long-term career satisfaction, and MITAGS provides the launchpad.

Become a Sponsor or Apply Today

If you’re a vessel operator looking to strengthen your workforce or a job seeker ready to set a course for the future, now’s the time to connect with MITAGS. Applications for our Workboat Apprenticeship Program are open now through September 30, 2025, and our Grand River Navigation Apprenticeship Program will open for 2026 later this year.

Learn more about the program or apply at https://www.mitags.org/maritime-apprenticeship-programs