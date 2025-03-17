RAsalvor 6500 Steel Cutting Ceremony
On January 17, 2025, a steel cutting ceremony was held for a new RAsalvor 6500 at Rizhao GANGDA Shipbuilding (Shandong Port) in Shandong Province, China. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for Smit...
Maritime Technologies Forum Announces New Report to Strengthen Ship Management for Ammonia-fuelled Ships
Latest publication from MTF provides recommendations on closing gaps in safety management for ammonia-fuelled ships.
MARCH.17.2025. HOUSTON The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has today released a report providing recommendations on how to develop and implement a Safety Management System (SMS) for ammonia-fuelled ships.
Recognizing the industry’s forecasts on the uptake of future fuels with low to zero carbon emissions, ammonia has emerged as one frontrunner. However, it presents new risks such as toxicity and corrosiveness. To address these challenges, MTF has developed guidelines to close previously identified gaps when implementing the ISM code for safe operation with ammonia as fuel.
Key highlights of the report:
Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register, added, “These guidelines are a testament to the collaborative efforts of MTF members and industry stakeholders. They provide robust recommendations for companies to safely integrate ammonia as a fuel, ensuring that we can meet our emissions reduction targets without compromising on safety.”
View the full report by downloading here.
Please join us for an upcoming seminar during Singapore Maritime Week where we will discuss the findings and guidelines from this report. Register by clicking here.
About MTF
MTF is a forum of Flag States and Classification Societies, established to provide technical and regulatory expertise to benefit the maritime industry. The role of the Forum is to work together on research that it publishes to the maritime industry and draw on regulatory expertise to be able to offer unbiased advice to the shipping sector. It seeks to give guidance on the use of alternative fuels and increased levels of automation in the industry. Furthermore, it allows for the safe testing and adoption of new technologies and it helps shape world-leading regulation.
