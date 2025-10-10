gCaptain-logo
Maersk Terminates $475 Million Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Contract with Seatrium

An illustration of a Sembcorp Marine-designed Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Maersk Supply Service. Illustration courtesy Maersk

Mike Schuler
October 10, 2025

Singapore-based Seatrium Limited announced today it has received a notice of termination from Maersk Offshore Wind for a nearly completed Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) originally contracted in March 2022. The vessel, which is approximately 98.9% complete, was intended for deployment at the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm in U.S. waters.

The $475 million contract (approximately S$610 million) was awarded to Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte Ltd, now known as Seatrium Energy (International) Pte Ltd (SEI).

According to Seatrium’s announcement, the company received the notice of termination on Thursday. SEI stated it will “explore viable solutions, including with the end-customer, Empire Offshore Wind LLC” while reviewing “the validity of the Notice of Termination, as well as the allegations set out therein.”

The company is also “evaluating its legal and commercial options… including the right to contest the Notice of Termination, and/or to commence legal proceedings to seek all available remedies for wrongful termination.”

The termination comes amid ongoing challenges for the Empire Wind project, which has faced significant regulatory hurdles under the Trump administration. In April 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) temporarily halted construction activities on Empire Wind 1, though the stop work order was lifted later lifted on May 19.

The $5 billion Empire Wind 1 project is designed to power 500,000 New York homes by 2027 and is currently reported to be more than 30% complete. The project represents a major investment in U.S. renewable energy infrastructure and includes the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

While Empire Wind 1 construction has resumed, Equinor recently indicated it is unlikely to pursue the Empire Wind 2 project due to regulatory changes in the U.S. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced plans to reconsider key government approvals for Empire Wind 2.

Seatrium advised shareholders to “exercise caution when dealing with the shares or other securities of the Group” and promised further announcements regarding any material developments.

