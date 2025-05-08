Maersk Posts Strong Q1 Results as Red Sea Uncertainty Looms Over 2025 Outlook

Danish logistics conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) reported a significant improvement in its first-quarter 2025 performance, with revenue growing 7.8% to USD 13.3 billion and EBIT surging to USD 1.3 billion from USD 177 million in the previous year.

CEO Vincent Clerc attributed the strong performance to “momentum in operational efficiency and a global economy in good shape for the first three months.” However, he noted increasing challenges ahead, stating that “with trade tensions flaring up and uncertainty on the rise, global supply chains are once again in the spotlight.”

The company’s Ocean segment demonstrated strong performance with an EBIT of USD 743 million, benefiting from higher rates and stable volumes. The newly launched East-West network, implemented in February, is progressing as planned and is expected to enhance reliability and cost efficiency.

In the Logistics & Services division, the company achieved an improved EBIT margin of 4.1%, with freight management services showing particularly strong growth of 18% year-over-year, primarily driven by Project Logistics. The Terminals segment also performed well, reporting increased return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.5%, supported by volume growth and higher revenue per move.

Looking ahead, Maersk maintains its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting underlying EBITDA of USD 6-9 billion and EBIT of USD 0-3 billion.

However, the company has revised its global container market volume growth outlook to a range of -1% to 4%, reflecting increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Notably, the ongoing disruption in the Red Sea is expected to persist throughout 2025.

The new guidance comes amid this week’s ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi militia, with industry experts warning of a collapse in freight rates if shipping services return to Red Sea routes. According to data from Xeneta, the ocean and air freight intelligence platform, a large-scale return of container shipping to the Red Sea and Suez Canal could trigger a 6% decrease in global TEU-mile demand, compared to current routes around the Cape of Good Hope.