gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,122 members

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Maersk Posts Strong Q1 Results as Red Sea Uncertainty Looms Over 2025 Outlook

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 8, 2025

Danish logistics conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) reported a significant improvement in its first-quarter 2025 performance, with revenue growing 7.8% to USD 13.3 billion and EBIT surging to USD 1.3 billion from USD 177 million in the previous year.

CEO Vincent Clerc attributed the strong performance to “momentum in operational efficiency and a global economy in good shape for the first three months.” However, he noted increasing challenges ahead, stating that “with trade tensions flaring up and uncertainty on the rise, global supply chains are once again in the spotlight.”

The company’s Ocean segment demonstrated strong performance with an EBIT of USD 743 million, benefiting from higher rates and stable volumes. The newly launched East-West network, implemented in February, is progressing as planned and is expected to enhance reliability and cost efficiency.

In the Logistics & Services division, the company achieved an improved EBIT margin of 4.1%, with freight management services showing particularly strong growth of 18% year-over-year, primarily driven by Project Logistics. The Terminals segment also performed well, reporting increased return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.5%, supported by volume growth and higher revenue per move.

Looking ahead, Maersk maintains its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting underlying EBITDA of USD 6-9 billion and EBIT of USD 0-3 billion.

However, the company has revised its global container market volume growth outlook to a range of -1% to 4%, reflecting increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Notably, the ongoing disruption in the Red Sea is expected to persist throughout 2025.

The new guidance comes amid this week’s ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi militia, with industry experts warning of a collapse in freight rates if shipping services return to Red Sea routes. According to data from Xeneta, the ocean and air freight intelligence platform, a large-scale return of container shipping to the Red Sea and Suez Canal could trigger a 6% decrease in global TEU-mile demand, compared to current routes around the Cape of Good Hope.

Tags:

Container Shipping
Maersk
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,122 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR
Shipping

Red Sea Ceasefire Deal Sparks Concerns Over Potential Freight Rate Collapse

A recent ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi militia has raised questions about the potential impact on global shipping rates, with industry experts warning of possible more market...

12 minutes ago
Total Views: 59
LNG carrier in dense fog
Shipping

Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Carriers Find Sanctions Reprieve in Chinese Maintenance Yard

Russia’s LNG shadow fleet continues to make moves in preparation for the upcoming Arctic summer shipping season. A second sanctioned LNG carrier has arrived at an East China shipyard after more than nine months at sea. Sputnik Energy (formerly Pioneer) joins East Energy (formerly Asya Energy) at the Zhoushan-based facility. 

4 hours ago
Total Views: 385
Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Cuts Global Container Market Outlook on Tariff War

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the Danish container giant, lowered its forecast for the global transport market rattled by Donald Trump’s trade war.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 257