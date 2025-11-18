gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,851 members

Maersk chooses Charlotte, North Carolina for its  North American Headquarters

Maersk chooses Charlotte, North Carolina for its  North American Headquarters

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
November 18, 2025

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced today that it has selected Charlotte  for its official North America headquarters, committing to add more than 500 jobs to Its current Charlotte-based workforce over the next several years, ultimately bringing its Charlotte workforce to more than 1300. Maersk has had a corporate presence in Charlotte for more than  two decades, and the company purchased its current space in South Charlotte in 2006. 

Maersk chose Charlotte for its North American headquarters because of the market’s  affordability, growing talent pool, and high quality of life. The headquarters will house key  corporate functions, including finance, human resources, commercial strategy, and technology. 

“We have substantially grown and transformed our North American business, and workforce, on  our path to become an integrated logistics partner for our customers. As we looked to the future,  we realized an official North American headquarters would allow us to even better serve our  customers and continue to build a workplace where everyone can thrive. For more than two  decades, we’ve built strong relationships and a solid foundation in Charlotte. We’re excited to deepen our roots in this vibrant community and in the North America region.” Charles van der  Steene, President ? North America Region at Maersk. 

Tags:

Maersk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,851 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Teijin Aramid launches Twaron Next®: world’s most sustainable para-aramid
Press Releases

Teijin Aramid launches Twaron Next®: world’s most sustainable para-aramid

Teijin Aramid introduced Twaron Next®, a high-performance para-aramid engineered with a clear focus on sustainability. The new material combines strength, durability, and thermal resistance with options designed to reduce environmental...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 149
Damen acquires UK-based I.M.E Group
Press Releases

Damen acquires UK-based I.M.E Group

Next step in development of UK services offering Damen has announced the acquisition of Southampton-based I.M.E Group Ltd. The acquisition follows close collaboration between the two parties since the opening...

November 12, 2025
Total Views: 598
Stena Bulk vessels deploy Inmarsat NexusWave as part of Northern Marine Management’s crew welfare strategy
Press Releases

Stena Bulk vessels deploy Inmarsat NexusWave as part of Northern Marine Management’s crew welfare strategy

The fully managed bonded connectivity solution will support NMM’s strategic communications vision on seafarer welfare, recruitment and retention Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) company, is installing NexusWave on board selected Northern...

November 6, 2025
Total Views: 451