LNG Tanker ‘Al Rekayyat’ at Risk of Exploding After Attack Near Hormuz

By Andrew Mills, Maha El Dahan, Jonathan Saul and Marwa Rashad

DOHA, July 7 (Reuters) – A Qatari LNG tanker was at risk of exploding and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was damaged near the Strait of Hormuz, sources said on Tuesday, after reports that Iran fired missiles at ships in the waterway overnight.

The Al Rekayyat, loaded with liquefied natural gas, sent out distress signals seeking assistance after it was hit on its port side, one of the sources said. Another source briefed on the matter said the vessel was at risk of exploding due to a fire in its engine room. The crew were safe and were being evacuated.

“Mayday mayday mayday. This is vessel Al Rekayyat, LNG vessel Al Rekayyat. We are being hit by drone on port side, top of engine room,” the Rekayyat’s captain said in a recorded radio call reviewed by Reuters. “Status: engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage.”

It is the first time an LNG ship from Qatar, a mediator in talks between Washington and Tehran, has been struck since the start of the Iran war at the end of February.

A Saudi-flagged tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman’s coast, maritime security sources said. The cause was not immediately known.

Al Rekayyat is owned and managed by Nakilat, also known as Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd, which operates one of the world’s largest LNG shipping fleets. LSEG shipping data showed the vessel last transmitted its location on June 18, indicating its AIS tracking transponder was switched off.

Wedyan is owned and managed by Saudi shipping firm Bahri.

Bahri, Nakilat, QatarEnergy, Qatar’s international media office, the Saudi government’s media office and U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial indications were that Iran had fired at two commercial vessels.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said Tehran bore full legal responsibility for the attack on the LNG tanker. Tehran did not immediately comment.

REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS DIVERT THIRD VESSEL

In a separate incident, a Liberia-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker – believed to be the Al Maryah – was ordered by Iranian forces to change its course and sail closer to Iran’s coast after attempting to transit the strait via Omani waters on Tuesday, a maritime security source said.

The vessel’s manager, Abu Dhabi oil company ADNOC, declined to comment on vessels in its fleet.

“The start stop nature of the re-opening of Hormuz is continuing to inject volatility into Middle Eastern tanker markets since it is leading to the irregular flow of tankers through Hormuz in both directions,” ship broker BRS said in a report this week.

Ship traffic through the strait has picked up over the past week with more oil, LNG and other energy flowing again, averaging 25-40 ships sailing daily. That is still lower than the daily average before the conflict began on February 28 of 125 ships sailings every day.

The incidents triggered concern on Tuesday with crude oil tanker rates pushing higher again, shipping sources said. Average daily rates to load a ship inside the Gulf reached almost $300,000 a day after dropping to below $200,000 a day last week due to more sailings.

A separate LNG tanker made a U-turn on Tuesday after sailing towards the strait, separate LSEG ship tracking showed.

The number of ships sailing through both sides of the strait early on Tuesday was lower and reached seven ships from 25 on Monday, analysis from Kpler showed.

PERSISTENT RISKS

The reports underscore the persistent risks to shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz despite the safe passage provisions included in an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran.

“Now if we use the 100% safe Iranian waters, it means we are dealing with Iranians and admitting the (strait) is under their control. If we pass through the U.S.-Oman (controlled channel), then you get hit,” one of the sources said.

“The U.S. gives you permission to pass, but if something happens on the way, they then say, ‘it is your decision to keep moving or go back’.”

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Jonathan Saul, Marwa Rashad, Andrew Mills, Jasper Ward, Costas Pitas, Mrinmay Dey, Enas Alashray and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Yousef Saba and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Jamie Freed, Kate Mayberry and Ros Russell)

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.