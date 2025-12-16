gCaptain-logo
Krey Schiffahrt selects Inmarsat NexusWave to support operational efficiency of its state-of-the-art newbuild project cargo carriers

December 16, 2025

Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed bonded connectivity service will support the new vessel’s efficient operations with unlimited data and outstanding performance. 

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) company, will deploy NexusWave on Krey Schiffahrt’s four newbuild heavy lift vessels. The deployment will enable the German ship manager to enhance operational efficiency and unlock the benefits of always-on, unlimited connectivity.

Krey Schiffahrt currently manages eight modern multi-purpose heavy lift vessels and is expanding its fleet to meet evolving project cargo demands. Its new, state-of-the-art project cargo carriers have been designed for operational flexibility, with optimised hull shapes and innovative propulsion systems that will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 35% compared to equivalent tonnage.

Inmarsat NexusWave will help ensure that performance monitoring and energy management systems remain seamlessly connected wherever the vessels operate. The bonded multi-network service is designed to combine global coverage, managed performance levels and unlimited data, and to deliver secure, high-speed and always-on connectivity for both operational and crew applications.

Captain Maxim Babenko, Nautical Superintendent, ISM, ISPS, Krey Schiffahrt, said: “Our new heavy lift vessels are designed to execute a variety of challenging projects with a high degree of efficiency, making reliable connectivity a must. NexusWave’s fully managed service and unlimited data will help to keep our critical systems connected at all times and enhance crew welfare. Partnering with Inmarsat gives us the confidence of a single, trusted provider for all of our connectivity needs.”

Jan-Henning Stehr, Sales Manager – Europe, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “State-of-the-art vessels require state-of-the-art connectivity – and Inmarsat NexusWave delivers exactly that. For Krey Schiffahrt’s newbuild project cargo carriers, NexusWave will provide seamless high-speed connectivity service that supports fuel efficiency, continuous monitoring, and crew wellbeing wherever they sail.”

inmarsat
