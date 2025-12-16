JLA Communication offers prestige services for maritime, offshore and logistics

gCaptain-logo
December 16, 2025

JLA Media Ltd has rebranded as JLA Communication and responded to growing demand to offer reputation management to maritime, offshore and logistics executives by adding JLA Reputation to its portfolio of services.

Brought to market by the leading team of PR and communications professionals in the sector, JLA Reputation offers full consultative services for industry leaders. Focusing on the opportunities and challenges individuals face in their public and media engagements, services cover everything from messaging strategy and profile development to advanced media training.

“Corporate messaging and brand strategy are core to the support we offer our sector-specific clients, but our expertise is also increasingly sought out by individuals to develop and safeguard their reputations,” said Debbi Bonner, Managing Director JLA Communication.

“A good reputation takes years to build but can be damaged in an instant. JLA Reputation is a bespoke service to help leaders in maritime, offshore and logistics secure their outward-facing objectives. Personality and charisma count but building trust and connecting to the right audience also demand preparation and positioning.”

JLA Media worked with its design partner, STONE Studio on a complete branding transition to JLA Communication to coincide with the launch of JLA Reputation.  Together, JLA Communication and STONE Studio offer integrated PR and design solutions to the maritime, offshore and logistics sectors.

“Once again, STONE Studio has delivered a powerful and cohesive brand for a business working across multiple market segments, capturing the clarity of JLA Communication and the influence of JLA Reputation management,” said Bonner. “With JLA Reputation, we leverage the knowledge, experience, unrivalled global contacts and responsiveness on which JLA Communication has built its success to help industry leaders build profile and trust in the maritime, offshore and logistics space.”

