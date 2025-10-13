JPMorgan Chase Reveals $1.5 Trillion Drive to Rebuild U.S. Industry, Including Shipbuilding

JPMorgan Chase has announced a $1.5 trillion, 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative to finance and invest in industries critical to national economic security, including a focus on revitalizing America’s shipbuilding sector.

The financial services firm says will make direct equity and venture capital investments of up to $10 billion to help select companies primarily in the United States enhance their growth, spur innovation, and accelerate strategic manufacturing.

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy. America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulations, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system not aligned to the skills we need.”

The initiative targets four key areas: Supply Chain and Advanced Manufacturing, Defense and Aerospace, Energy Independence and Resilience, and Frontier and Strategic Technologies. These four themes are divided into 27 sub-areas, ranging from shipbuilding and nuclear energy to nanomaterials and critical defense components.

Shipbuilding is specifically identified as a sub-area under Supply Chain and Advanced Manufacturing, encompassing the construction of both “commercial and military vessels.” The firm describes this focus as part of “reshoring key industries and building robust, redundant supply networks” to “safeguard against global disruptions, reduce dependence on potential adversaries and counterparties, and drive productivity growth in critical areas.”

JPMorgan Chase had already planned to facilitate and finance approximately $1 trillion over the next decade in support of clients in these industries. With the new initiative, the firm aims to increase this amount by up to $500 billion.

“This new initiative includes efforts like ensuring reliable access to life-saving medicines and critical minerals, defending our nation, building energy systems to meet AI-driven demand and advancing technologies like semiconductors and data centers,” Dimon added. “Our support of clients in these industries remains unwavering.”

The firm says it will hire more bankers, investment professionals and other experts to address this initiative and will create an external advisory council of experienced leaders from the public and private sectors to help guide the long-term strategy.

The announcement comes amid the Trump Administration’s push to revitalize America’s maritime shipbuilding sectors to better compete with China. An April 9th executive order, titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” addresses a critical national security concern, with the United States currently constructing less than one percent of commercial ships globally, while China produces approximately half.

“Hopefully, once again, as America has in the past, we will all come together to address these immense challenges,” Dimon concluded. “We need to act now.”