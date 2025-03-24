gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,979 members that receive our newsletter.

Aerial view of a ship drydock in South Korea

Photo of Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje Shipyard in South Korea, which recently obtained the Master Ship Repair Agreement. Photo via Hanwha Ocean

Japan, Korea Would Struggle to fill US Demand for Non-China Shipbuilding, NYK Line Exec Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 24, 2025

By Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) – U.S. allies Japan and South Korea would struggle to quickly ramp up shipbuilding to meet U.S. demand for alternatives under President Donald Trump’s plan to impose port fees on China-linked ships, a top Japanese shipping executive said on Monday.

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order in a bid to revive domestic shipbuilding and weaken China’s grip on the industry.

Japanese shipbuilding is running near full capacity, with little scope for expansion until 2028, while shipbuilders in South Korea, as well as in the U.S., face financial challenges, said Takaya Soga, CEO of Nippon Yusen (NYK) 9101.T, Japan’s largest shipping line.

“The capacity of Japanese shipbuilding is almost full at the moment, until say 2028. So it is not so easy for them to increase the capacity,” Soga told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week conference.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

China
Japan
korea
Port fees
Trump

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

philly shipyard
Shipbuilding

Majority of Americans Support Domestic Shipbuilding as National Security Priority, New Poll Reveals

A new poll released today reveals overwhelming support among Americans for strengthening domestic shipbuilding capabilities, with 72% agreeing that the United States must reduce dependence on foreign ship manufacturers. The...

March 21, 2025
Total Views: 1060
The U.S. Navy replenishment vessel USNS Wally Schirra sets sail after successful MRO project
Defense

Hanwha Ocean Completes Landmark U.S. Navy Ship Maintenance, Marking First Korean Shipyard Contract

In a significant milestone for South Korea’s maritime industry, Hanwha Ocean has successfully completed maintenance and overhaul work on the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra, marking...

March 19, 2025
Total Views: 1937
Korean Giant Hanwha Acquires Austal Stake in Latest Push to Reshape U.S. Shipbuilding
Defense

Korean Giant Hanwha Acquires Austal Stake in Latest Push to Reshape U.S. Shipbuilding

Shares of Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd. climbed after a unit of Hanwha Aerospace Co. became a substantial shareholder of the US Navy contractor, as South Korea’s top defense firm attempts to bolster its foothold in America.

March 18, 2025
Total Views: 5144
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,979 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.