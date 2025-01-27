ITF: Seafarer Abandonments Skyrocket in 2024 to Record Highs

By Lori-Ann LaRocco –

New data released by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) shows a skyrocketing year-over-year increase of 87% in seafarers abandoned by shipowners in 2024.

David Heindel, President of the Seafarers’ International Union of North America (SIU) and Chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section, tells gCaptain that 2024 was the worst year on record, and what is driving this increase are shipowners hiding behind “flags of convenience.”

“The persistent existence and easy accessibility of flags of convenience not only undermine seafarers’ fundamental human and labor rights but also pose a significant threat to global security and supply chain resiliency,” warned Heindel. “This exploitative system enables unscrupulous shipowners/operators to operate in the shadows—profiting from labor rights abuses and sanctions evasion with little regard for the well-being of seafarers who bear the brunt of these injustices.”

Heindel said eighty-one percent (253) of abandoned vessels in 2024 sailed under a flag of convenience. Twenty cases were reported with vessels with no flag. The Panama flag remains the flag with the most abandonments (43). Other flag states included Palau (37), Tanzania (30), Comoros (29), Cameroon (20), and Bahrain (16).

Approximately 3,133 seafarers were abandoned by shipowners in 2024 versus 1,676 in 2023, according to the ITF report.

“The alarming rise in seafarer abandonment is a blight on the entire maritime industry,” said Heindel.

The ITF report submitted its findings to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A total of 312 vessels were abandoned in 2024. In 2023, 132 vessels were abandoned. Some were responsible for multiple crew abandonments.

Twenty-eight ships abandoned multiple crews in the same year. Three vessels reported three abandonments, and 25 vessels reported twice.

Heindel blamed the rise in abandonments on a lack of enforcement and responsiveness from flag and port states, the lack of insurance for vessels, and shipowner mistreatment.

One seafarer who used the name “Sanjay” to protect their identity was one of 899 Indian seafarers abandoned by shipowners last year. Sanjay says he is owed $40,000 in back pay.

According to the report, Indian seafarers are the largest cohort stranded at sea, followed by 410 Syrians, 288 Ukrainians, 273 Filipinos, and 192 Indonesians. A total of $20.1 million is owed to seafarers in unpaid wages. The port of choice to abandon vessels is the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A total of 42 vessels were abandoned there in 2024, with Türkiye second at 25 vessels.

Heindel tells gCaptain that only through decisive action can we put an end to the systemic exploitation of seafarers and uphold their rights worldwide.

“It is imperative for governments to collaborate and show the political resolve needed to dismantle the flag of convenience system,” said Heindel. “Transparency must be at the core of a comprehensive, top-to-bottom reform of the shipping industry, with robust international regulations to ensure shipowner and flag state accountability.”