Smoke rises at an impacted facility site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa

Smoke rises at an impacted facility site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa, Israel June 15, 2025. REUTERS/Rami Shlush

Israeli Military Strike’s Houthi Targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

Reuters
July 21, 2025
July 21, 2025

July 21 (Reuters) – The Israeli military attacked Houthi targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday in its latest assault on the Iran-backed militants, who have been striking ships bound for Israel and launching missiles against it.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army was “forcefully countering any attempt to restore the terror infrastructure previously attacked.”

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said on Monday that a series of attacks on the port was under way, without providing any details.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the port it attacked had been used “among other things, to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used by the Houthi to execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its allies.”

Since Israel’s war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in what they say are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has responded by launching attacks on Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

“As I have made clear – Yemen’s fate is the same as Tehran’s. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles toward the State of Israel,” Katz said.

Earlier in July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on the Greek ship Eternity C that maritime officials say killed four of the 25 people aboard.

In May, the U.S. announced a surprise deal with the Houthis where it agreed to stop a bombing campaign against them in return for an end to shipping attacks, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

houthi group
israel
