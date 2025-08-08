gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,664 members

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Iraq Detains Oil Tanker as Part of Smuggling Crackdown

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 8, 2025

OFF IRAQ’S COAST, Aug 8 (Reuters) – Iraq’s navy has detained a Liberian-flagged oil tanker in its territorial waters as part of a crackdown on fuel smuggling at sea, sources with the navy and oil and transport ministries said on Friday.

Smuggling is common in Gulf waters, where heavily subsidized fuel from some countries is sold on the black market to buyers across the region, though it has been relatively rare until recently for Iraqi authorities to seize ships.

The vessel – identified by both the authorities and shipping sources as the Liliana tanker – was carrying 93,000 metric tons of fuel oil when it was intercepted earlier this week 26 nautical miles from Iraq’s coast near Basra’s oil terminal.

Reuters footage showed an armed Iraqi military team boarding and searching the vessel on Tuesday with the crew being questioned and their passports checked. Another ship was also stopped and searched, the footage showed.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, head of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, said the authorities had launched a comprehensive inspection operation after receiving information about smuggling and illegal oil operations in the area.

“Any vessels … engaging in suspicious activities within Iraqi territorial waters will be detained, and anyone proven guilty and anyone involved will be arrested,” he told Reuters during an inspection of the tanker.

The oil on board was suspected to be of Iraqi origin and was potentially being smuggled out of the country, the naval and ministry sources said.

They added that the vessel would remain in the location where it was seized until its papers were referred to the judiciary. It would then be towed to a port for a court to rule on the matter.

Liliana’s ship manager, which was listed in shipping databases as Dubai-headquartered Babylon Navigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vessel’s last position was at anchor off the Iraqi coast with its previous destination listed as the Iraqi port of Khor Al Zubair, LSEG ship tracking data showed on Friday.

In March, Iraqi naval forces seized an unidentified ship in Iraqi territorial waters in the Gulf that was also suspected of smuggling fuel.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ati, Aref Mohammed in Basra in Basra, Muayad Kenany in Baghdad and Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Joe Bavier)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iraq
oil tanker
smuggling
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,664 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Citadel Military College of South Carolina
News

South Carolina Lawmaker Proposes Maritime Academy at The Citadel to Address Critical Mariner Shortage

A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing establishing a South Carolina Maritime Academy at The Citadel Military College, aiming to address critical workforce shortages in the U.S. maritime industry while creating...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1756
oil and gas refinery
News

Sanctioned Refiner Nayara Asks New Delhi for Shipping Help

EU-sanctioned refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC, has asked the Indian government for help securing vessels to transport products locally after domestic shipowners stopped working with the company, according to a senior government official.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 688
Semisub ONE
News

Hawaii Couple Sentenced in Multi-Million Dollar Semisub Investment Fraud

A former married couple who led a Hawaii-based maritime company has been sentenced for orchestrating a decade-long fraud scheme that bilked investors out of millions of dollars through false claims...

August 7, 2025
Total Views: 986