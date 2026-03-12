gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,412 members

Iran’s Supreme Leader, in First Remarks, Vows to Avenge ‘Martyrs’, Keep Strait Closed

FILE PHOTO: Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, July 22, 2018. Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

Iran’s Supreme Leader, in First Remarks, Vows to Avenge ‘Martyrs’, Keep Strait Closed

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 12, 2026

By Parisa Hafezi and Bo Erickson

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) – Iran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack U.S. bases, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday in a statement read out on state television, his first remarks since succeeding his slain father.

In the defiant address, Khamenei said the United States must close all its bases in the region. The strait, which runs past Iran’s coast and supplies a fifth of the world’s oil, should remain shut to put pressure on the enemy, he said.

Two tankers were ablaze in an Iraqi port on Thursday after a hit by suspected Iranian explosive-laden boats, a step-up in attacks that have cut off oil from the Middle East and defied U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim to have won the war he launched two weeks ago.

Images verified by Reuters as having been filmed from the shore of the port of Basra showed ships engulfed in massive orange fireballs that lit up the night sky, after the attacks, which Iraqi authorities blamed on Iranian boats. At least one crew member was killed.

Hours earlier, three other ships had been struck in the Gulf. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for at least one of those attacks, on a Thai bulk carrier that was set ablaze, which the Guards said had disobeyed their orders. Another container vessel reported being struck by an unknown projectile near the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

GLOBAL ENERGY SUPPLIES DISRUPTED

The war that began with a U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign at the end of February has so far killed around 2,000 people and caused what the International Energy Agency describes as the biggest disruption to global energy supplies in history.

Undermining U.S. and Israeli claims to have knocked out much of Iran’s stock of long-range weapons, more drones were reported on Thursday flying into Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed militia Hezbollah fired its biggest volley of rockets into Israel of the war, prompting fresh Israeli strikes on Beirut.

Oil prices soared back above $100 a barrel LCOc1, having come down earlier in the week when Trump said the war would be over soon. Iran has said it will not let oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy trade route, until U.S. and Israeli attacks cease. O/R

TRUMP SAYS ‘WE WON’

Trump has repeatedly tried to calm energy markets this week by saying the surge in oil prices will be short-lived.

But he has not explained how the war will end, or presented a plan to reopen the blockaded strait. U.S. and Israeli officials say the aim is to destroy Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, but Trump has also demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and the power to determine its leaders.

“You never like to say too ?early you won. We won,” ?Trump told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday. “In ?the first hour it was over.”

The United States had “virtually destroyed Iran,” he said. But he added: “We don’t want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job.”

OECD Americas nations have a greater amount of oil/products in stocks https://www.reuters.com/graphics/IRAN-CRISIS/lgvdglmkbpo/chart.png

Oil prices surge after Iran attack https://www.reuters.com/graphics/COMMODITIES-AUTOMATED/OIL-PRICES-SINCE-TRUMP-ELECTION-LIVE/lgvdgwjddpo/chart.png

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Alexander Cornwell in Tel Aviv and Jana Choukeir in Dubai and Bo Erickson in Hebron, Kentucky, and Reuters bureauxWriting by David Brunnstrom, Lincoln Feast, Peter GraffEditing by Michael Perry, Alex Richardson and Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,412 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Indian Source Says Iran to Allow India-Flagged Tankers Through Hormuz as First Tanker Arrives
Shipping

Indian Source Says Iran to Allow India-Flagged Tankers Through Hormuz as First Tanker Arrives

Iran will allow Indian-flagged tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 40% of the South Asian nation's crude imports, an Indian government source said on Thursday, but an Iranian source outside the country denied any such deal was reached.

56 minutes ago
Total Views: 198
US Hormuz Escorts May Start by End of the Month, Wright Says
Shipping

US Hormuz Escorts May Start by End of the Month, Wright Says

The US Navy could start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of this month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.  Wright said on CNBC on Thursday US military assets were currently focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and weapons manufacturing, but could shift focus to protecting shipping traffic in the coming weeks.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 207
The Houston Ship Channel and adjacent refineries, part of the Port of Houston, are seen in Houston, Texas
News

U.S. to Release 172 Million SPR Barrels as New Tanker Attacks Drive Oil Higher

The United States will release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) beginning next week as part of a record 400-million-barrel coordinated stock draw agreed by the International Energy...

10 hours ago
Total Views: 817