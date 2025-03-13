Inmarsat Verifies Unparalleled 340 Mbps NexusWave Download Speeds To Demonstrate Power Of Network Bonding For Maritime Market

Real-world tests of NexusWave confirm power of bonded connectivity for ships at sea: substantiating superior maximum, minimum and average download and upload speeds as network availability averages over 99.9%.

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has verified its fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, achieved maximum download speeds of 330–340 megabits per second, with maximum upload speeds of 70–80 Mbps, in real world tests. The trials demonstrated average download and upload speeds of 120–150 Mbps and 20–45 Mbps respectively, with network availability on board NexusWave vessels over 99.99%.

Unlike the load balancing which hybrid connectivity solutions typically use to deliver bandwidth via the best available underlay network, Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave combines multiple underlays in one bonded connection.

The solution allows applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one network at a time. In addition to unparalleled speeds, the unique network-bonding approach provides superior reliability and redundancy.

For instance, in real-life testing, the quality of a video conference remains virtually unaffected by the availability or quality of a single network underlay. Leveraging bonding technology, NexusWave dynamically adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

“The results of our real-world tests demonstrate, in the clearest of terms, the peerless performance of NexusWave as a fully managed bonded maritime connectivity service,” commented Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime. “The ability to achieve speeds of 340 Mbps derives from the power of network bonding within NexusWave: no individual underlay network within the package can reach these speeds alone. In NexusWave, Inmarsat’s maritime customers secure a unique value proposition: the capacity of multiple solutions with the convenience of a single provider.”

Designed to provide ‘connected confidence’, NexusWave also delivers unlimited data, global coverage, and enterprise-grade firewall security, while Inmarsat Maritime experts offer round-the-clock technical support to customers worldwide. As a unified service, the solution ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, with full transparency on total cost of ownership.

In a move intended to further increase aggregated connectivity speeds, the future-proof solution will integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service following its entry into service.

“Part of what makes NexusWave so compelling is its ability to seamlessly integrate additional technologies and networks as they become available,” added Ben Palmer. “This ensures that the service continuously improves over time, giving customers complete connected confidence amid evolving challenges and requirements.”