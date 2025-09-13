gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,969 members

Supertankers filling at Al Barah Oil Terminal (ABOT), Iraq

Supertankers filling at Al Barah Oil Terminal (ABOT), Iraq

IFC Signs $500 Million Contract With Iraq’s Basrah Gas For Associated Gas, Development Of Major Port

Reuters
Total Views: 0
September 13, 2025
Reuters

CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) – The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) signed a $500 million investment contract with Iraq’s Basrah Gas Co. on Saturday for associated gas and the development of facilities at the Umm Qasr port, the prime minister’s office said.

In a later statement, the Basra Gas Co. said the loan will finance “one of its most significant” projects that will limit gas flaring and strengthen the Iraqi economy. 

In 2021, the company signed a $360 million loan that was used to establish a gas liquids plant, which was completed earlier this year, the company added. 

(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din, Muhammad Al Gebaly and Muayad Suadi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iraq
Ports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,969 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Wind turbines off of Block Island
Energy

Blue States Consider Backing Fossil Fuels to Save Offshore Wind Farms

Governors in the US Northeast are considering dropping resistance to natural gas pipelines and other fossil fuel projects in the hopes they can convince President Donald Trump to allow offshore wind farms to move forward.

September 10, 2025
Total Views: 1135
An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China
Energy

Tanker Carrying Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Leaves Chinese Port

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) – A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project has departed from a Chinese port, shiptracking data showed, a day after it berthed...

September 7, 2025
Total Views: 1709
Russia’s Oil Cargoes Flood to China as Tariffs Crimp India Flows
Energy

Russia’s Oil Cargoes Flood to China as Tariffs Crimp India Flows

Russia’s crude shipments rebounded, with China picking up the slack after US President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs on India choked exports to the south Asian nation.

September 2, 2025
Total Views: 1193