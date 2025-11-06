gCaptain-logo
iCE raid at unidentified Louisiana shipyard

ICE raid at an unidentified Louisiana shipyard on October 30, 2025. DHS Photo

ICE Targets Louisiana Shipyard in Major Immigration Enforcement Operation

Mike Schuler
November 6, 2025

Federal immigration authorities conducted a targeted enforcement operation at an unidentified Louisiana shipyard last week, resulting in the arrest of 25 Honduran nationals working for a welding contractor that allegedly failed to comply with employment verification requirements.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans, supported by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), executed the intelligence-driven operation at Big “B” Services LLC, doing business as Barrois Welding Services, located in Harvey—part of Jefferson Parish’s dense concentration of Gulf Coast shipbuilding facilities.

The operation stemmed from an investigation initiated in March 2025 following the arrest of an individual employed by Barrois Welding Services for immigration violations. During the subsequent investigation, HSI agents served a Notice of Inspection and Immigration Subpoena on company owner Russel E. Barrois, who allegedly failed to provide required employee documentation, including Form I-9s, identification documents, or a current employee listing despite multiple requests.

Among the 25 Honduran nationals arrested during the worksite inspection, several had criminal histories including prior illegal entry, DUI, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and resisting an officer by providing false information.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and holding employers accountable,” said HSI New Orleans Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Wright. “We will continue to investigate and take action against those who fail to comply with the law.”

Strategic Location in Major Shipbuilding Corridor

The operation took place in Jefferson Parish, which is home to one of the most concentrated commercial shipyard corridors in the United States, including Gulf Craft, Harvey Gulf’s industrial yard, the historic Avondale Shipyard campus, and several Harvey Canal barge and repair yards. HSI did not identify the specific shipyard where the operation occurred.

HSI continues to investigate potential criminal culpability related to the case. As part of its comprehensive strategy to enhance national security through workforce compliance, HSI leads the IMAGE program—a partnership between government and employers designed to address hiring process challenges through outreach and education.

immigration
trump administration
