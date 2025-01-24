Hybrid Warfare: Russian Spy Ship in English Channel Highlights Escalating Risks

The Royal Navy’s recent interception of the Russian spy ship Yantar in the English Channel marks the latest development in a series of incidents underscoring the growing threat of hybrid warfare at sea.

The Royal Navy confirmed this week that the HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne tracked Yantar through the Channel. Somerset’s Commanding Officer, Commander Matthew Teare, noted that while such operations are “routine business for HMS Somerset’s ship’s company and the Royal Navy,” they remain “vital work for the UK’s security.”

A Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron supported the operation, covertly tracking Yantar. The interception began south of France’s Ushant traffic separation scheme, with Somerset shadowing the vessel through the Channel and the Strait of Dover.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of data cables, oil and gas pipelines, electricity cables for wind power and interconnectors that run under the sea, to the wealth and wellbeing of our island country,” said Commander Hugo Floyer of HMS Tyne.

Russia has dismissed any threat to underwater infrastructure as baseless.

“Claims by @DefenceHQ (the X handle for Britain’s Ministry of Defence) regarding alleged Russian threats against underwater infrastructure of the UK and its NATO allies are completely groundless,” Russian Embassy, UK, said on X on Friday. “Russia has never posed such threats.”

This latest encounter follows a November incident when Yantar was found loitering near critical undersea infrastructure in UK waters. After a Royal Navy submarine surfaced nearby as a warning signal, Yantar retreated to the Mediterranean—only to return this week, raising fresh concerns.

Commander Floyer emphasized the stakes: “We are proud to play a part in protecting these vast networks that are out of our sight and often out of our minds, but are so vital to our nation and allies.”

These events reflect a broader pattern of threats to undersea infrastructure. In December 2024, both the Estlink 2 power cable connecting Finland and Estonia and four telecommunications lines were damaged. Finnish authorities traced the damage to a suspected anchor-dragging incident involving a vessel from Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet.

In November, two undersea cables were severed—the Lithuania-Sweden Gotland link and the Helsinki-Rostock connection. Authorities are investigating the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 in connection with this incident.

Previously, in October 2023, the Balticconnector gas pipeline and telecommunications cables between Finland and Estonia were damaged by the Chinese vessel NewNew Polar Bear. In September 2022, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged by suspicious explosions near Bornholm. While a Swedish investigation confirmed sabotage, it did not identify those responsible.

With suspicious incidents increasingly targeting undersea critical infrastructure, the UK and NATO allies face an unprecedented maritime security challenge.

A Robust NATO Response

The UK has intensified its protection of undersea infrastructure. Defence Secretary John Healey issued a direct warning to Russia: “My message to President Putin is clear. We know what you are doing, and we will not shy away from robust action to protect Britain.” He added, “National security is our government’s first duty and a foundation of our Plan for Change.”

The UK has deployed advanced monitoring systems, including Nordic Warden—an AI-assisted platform that assesses risks to undersea assets and alerts NATO allies to potential threats. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Proteus, equipped with submersible drones, strengthens these protective measures.

Earlier this month, NATO launched a major maritime security operation called “Baltic Sentry,” which will involve the deployment a number of assets, including frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and a new fleet of naval drones. Through the Baltic Sentry initiative, the UK has expanded its role by deploying P-8 Poseidon and Rivet Joint aircraft to enhance Baltic Sea surveillance.

Hybrid Warfare: The New Battlefield

Russia’s maritime activities exemplify an evolving hybrid warfare strategy, using attacks on undersea infrastructure to destabilize economies and undermine critical systems. As Commander Teare noted, while these operations may be routine, their implications are significant: “It is vital work for the UK’s security.”

Defence Secretary Healey affirmed, “We will continue to call out the malign activity that Putin directs, cracking down on the Russian shadow fleet to prevent funding for his illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

In this era of blurred lines between military and economic warfare, the Royal Navy and its NATO partners maintain their unwavering commitment to protecting the undersea infrastructure.