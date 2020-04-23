HMM Launches World’s First 24,000 TEU Containership

At 23,964 TEU, the HMM Algeciras is the world’s largest containership. Photo: HMM

HMM has launched its first of twelve 24,000 TEU containerships HMM Algeciras, the world’s largest containership.

The ship was officially named during a private ceremony at the Daewood Shipbuilding and Engineering (DSME) shipyard in South Korea.

The HMM Algeciras measures 399.9 meters long and 61 meters in beam. With a nominal TEU capacity of 23,964, it will take the title as the world’s largest-capacity containership.

The vessel was ordered in September 2018 as part an order for twenty ultra-large containerships split among South Korea’s ‘Big 3’ shipyards – DSME, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries.

HMM Algeciras is the first of seven it is constructing for HMM. SHI is constructing the other five. All twelve are scheduled to be delivered this year.

HHI is constructing eight ships of 16,000 TEU to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

HMM Algeciras will be deployed on THE Alliances’s Far East Europe 4 (FE4) service with a port rotation starting at Qingdao, Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp and London, followed by Singapore via the Suez Canal.

Delivery comes at a less-than-ideal time as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on global trade.

“For me, it is very meaningful that HMM takes delivery of the most technologically advanced container in this difficult time. I wold like to celebrate it and hope that HMM continues to secure a competitive advantage as a Korean national flagship carrier,” said South Korean President, Moon Jae-in.

HMM joined The Alliance as a full-time member starting April 1, 2020. Other members in the alliance include Ocean Network Express (ONE), Hapag-Lloyd and Yang Ming.

HMM will strive to expand its presence in the global shipping industry based on optimised fleet management and new cooperation with THE Alliance,” said Bae Jae Hoon, President and CEO of HMM.

Beginning April 1, 2020, the HMM officially dropped its former name Hyundai Merchant Marine, Co. in favor of HMM, Co.