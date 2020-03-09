Head of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo courtesy Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has tested positive for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday.

The Port Authority of New and New Jersey confirmed that Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for the virus and will be working from home under self-quarantine.

“As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health,” the Port Authority said in a statement.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey operates major airports, bus terminals, railroads, bridges and tunnels, the Port of New York and New Jersey (the U.S. east coast’s busiest seaport), and infrastructure projects around the region supporting 550,000 regional jobs, and generating more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in economic activity annually.

With the confirmation, Cotton becomes perhaps the most prominent public officials to contract COVID-19, which originated from Wuhan, China in December.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday 423 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States since January 1, 2020, with 19 deaths. The COVID-19 has now been confirmed in 35 states including the District of Columbia.