Hanwha Ocean Launches Drillship ‘Tidal Action’ for Petrobras Charter

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has marked its entry into the deepwater drilling operations sector with the naming ceremony of its next-generation drillship ‘Tidal Action’.

The vessel includes advanced capabilities, including drilling operations at depths up to 12,000 meters in waters reaching 3,600 meters deep. The drillship features a dynamic positioning system and advanced blowout preventers for enhanced operational safety.

Renata Baruzzi, Director of Engineering, Technology & Innovation at Petrobras, served as the vessel’s godmother during the naming ceremony.

The ceremony marks a significant milestone following Hanwha Drilling’s 2023 launch as an independent fleet operator. Under a long-term charter agreement, Petrobras will operate the vessel through a partnership with Constellation Oil Services.

“Delivering one of the world’s most advanced drillships and entering the offshore drilling market is a major achievement,” stated Philippe Levy, President of Offshore Business Unit at Hanwha Ocean.

The company aims to leverage its eco-friendly and high-efficiency drillship technologies to build its presence in deepwater projects.