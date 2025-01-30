gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,871 members that receive our newsletter.

Judge Gavel

Photo: Alex Staroseltsev / Shutterstock

Greek Shipping Company Fined $1.1M for Environmental Violations in Corpus Christi

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 30, 2025

Eurobulk Ltd. has been ordered to pay a $1.125 million criminal fine and serve four years of probation for violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS) and falsifying records during a port call in Corpus Christi.

The case involved the Liberian-flagged vessel Good Heart, where crew members illegally discharged oily bilge water and presented false records to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel’s former chief engineer, Christos Charitos, 72, was fined $2,000 for failing to record discharges in the vessel’s Oil Record Book.

Court documents revealed that in April 2023, Charitos directed engine personnel to discharge oil-containing duct keel contents directly into the sea, bypassing the required Oily Water Separator (OWS). He also ordered modifications to trick the oil content meter with a freshwater connection, concealing actual discharge contents.

“It is crucial that we strive to eliminate threats to our waters through holding overseas corporations accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office will continue to seek justice when foreign vessels fail to comply with the APPS and then seek to cover it up.”

Rear Admiral David Barata, commander of the USCG’s Eighth District, stressed the Coast Guard’s commitment to protecting marine environments: “This outcome directly reflects our dedication to holding those who violate laws designed to prevent pollution of the marine environment accountable.”

In a related incident highlighting ongoing challenges with maritime environmental compliance, Chinese national Fei Wang, 38, was sentenced this week to three months in prison for similar APPS violations aboard the M/V ASL Singapore. Wang used a “magic pipe” system to bypass pollution controls and falsified Oil Record Books between October 2023 and February 2024.

Tags:

Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships
illegal_discharges

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

yamal lng
Shipping

Russia’s Yamal LNG Acquires New Tanker

Jan 30 (Reuters) – Russia’s liquefied natural gas plant Yamal LNG, led by Novatek, has acquired a new gas carrier for ship-to-ship operations near the Arctic port of Murmansk, ship-tracking LSEG data showed on...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 107
Photo posted to social media purportedly showing the fire on the ASL Bauhinia in the Red Sea
Shipping

Containership Fire in Red Sea Not Connected to Houthi Activity, Officials Confirm

A fire aboard the Hong Kong-flagged containership ASL BAUHINIA in the Red Sea has been officially determined to be unrelated to Houthi militant activity, according to the Combined Maritime Forces’s...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 2355
Chief Engineer Sentenced to Prison for ‘Magic Pipe’ Cover-Up in New Orleans
Shipping

Chief Engineer Sentenced to Prison for ‘Magic Pipe’ Cover-Up in New Orleans

The Chief Engineer of a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier has been sentenced to prison for environmental crimes and obstruction after pleading guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships...

January 29, 2025
Total Views: 3532
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,871 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.