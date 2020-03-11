Greek Shipowner Marinakis Confirmed with Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Evangelos Marinakis pictured before an Olympiacos match on February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has fallen ill with the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old himself confirmed on social media that the COVID-19 virus had “visited him,” but he added that he is feeling good as he recovers from the virus.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know. I feel good as I take all the neccessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery,” Marinakis wrote.

Evangelos Marinakis is President and CEO of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., which he founded. The company and its affiliates manages a fleet of 56 vessels, mostly tankers but also LNG and a Capesize bulk carrier. In 2014, he was named Lloyd’s List’s “Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year”.

Marinakis is also owner of the Olympiakos football (soccer) club, as well as England’s Nottingham Forest Football Club.

Olympiakos confirmed Wednesday that Marinakis had contracted the virus in the UK.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially declared the novel coronavirus named COVID-19 a global pandemic with ore than 113, 000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,000 deaths.

