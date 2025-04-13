Greece In Talks To Buy Two ‘Bergamini’ Frigates From Italy

DELPHI, April 11 – Greece is in talks to buy two used ‘Bergamini’ class frigates from Italy, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said at a conference on Friday, as the NATO member seeks to modernise its armed forces.

Greece aims to spend 25 billion euros as part of a multi-year defense plan that will include the purchase of submarines, drones and the development of an anti-aircraft and anti-drone dome.

It already spends about 3% of its GDP on defense, nearly double the EU average. It is also in discussions with France to buy a fourth French Belharra frigate armed with cruise missiles.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Edward McAllister)

