NATO flagship frigate Tromp in Tallinn

NATO flagship frigate Tromp, which is part of the Baltic Sentry 2025 mission to increase NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea and enhance the security of underwater critical infrastructure, is moored in Tallinn port, Estonia January 17, 2025. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Greece In Talks To Buy Two ‘Bergamini’ Frigates From Italy

Reuters
April 13, 2025
Reuters

DELPHI, April 11 – Greece is in talks to buy two used ‘Bergamini’ class frigates from Italy, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said at a conference on Friday, as the NATO member seeks to modernise its armed forces.

Greece aims to spend 25 billion euros as part of a multi-year defense plan that will include the purchase of submarines, drones and the development of an anti-aircraft and anti-drone dome.

It already spends about 3% of its GDP on defense, nearly double the EU average. It is also in discussions with France to buy a fourth French Belharra frigate armed with cruise missiles.

