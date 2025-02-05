gCaptain-logo
A view of the half-sunk cargo ship OS 35 in Catalan Bay after its collision with an LNG tanker near Gibraltar

A view of the half-sunk cargo ship OS 35 in Catalan Bay after its collision with an LNG tanker near Gibraltar, September 1, 2022. Gibraltar Government/Handout via REUTERS

Gibraltar: ‘OS 35’ Collision Investigation Reveals Critical Need for Mandatory Pilotage

Mike Schuler
February 5, 2025

An official accident investigation report released by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar details the 2022 collision between the bulk carrier OS 35 and LNG carrier Adam LNG, highlighting significant safety concerns regarding pilot-free departures from Gibraltar’s Western Anchorage.

The incident, which occurred on August 29, 2022, resulted in the OS 35 sustaining severe hull damage and ultimately being beached east of Gibraltar, where it subsequently broke up leading to an oil spill. The wreckage was eventually lifted onto a heavy lift vessel as part of a 10-month wreck removal operation.

According to the report, the accident stemmed from a series of navigational errors. While departing the anchorage with a cargo of steel rebar, the OS 35’s master misinterpreted the vessel’s drift conditions and made a critical error in judgment. Despite ECDIS data showing the vessel would have cleared the anchored Adam LNG, the master’s perception of imminent collision led to an emergency maneuver (setting the engine to full power ahead, and the rudder hard to port) that ironically caused the very accident it aimed to prevent.

VTS CCTV image showing the wind conditions and 'ADAM LNG's anchor cable prior to the collision
VTS CCTV image showing the wind conditions and ‘ADAM LNG’s anchor cable prior to the collision with the OS 35.

“This unfortunate accident highlights the need for the Master and bridge team to effectively monitor the effects of the vessel’s movements,” stated Neil Atkinson MNM, Maritime Accident Investigation Compliance Officer.

The investigation revealed that while pilotage is mandatory for vessels entering Gibraltar’s port and anchorage, it remains optional for departing vessels. This policy gap has drawn scrutiny, as the report indicates that no significant collisions involving piloted vessels have required formal investigation over the past 15 years, during which approximately 8,700 pilotage operations occur annually.

The report emphasizes that had a pilot been aboard, the collision would likely have been prevented through the use of alternative departure maneuvers. The investigation also noted that most vessels opt out of departure pilotage due to the additional costs involved.

While the Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) team’s post-collision response earned praise for their quick decision-making in directing the OS 35 to ground in shallower waters, preventing a potentially worse outcome, their pre-collision monitoring proved insufficient to prevent the accident.

The investigation has prompted several key recommendations, including the consideration of mandatory pilotage for vessels departing the Western Anchorage. Additional recommendations focus on improving bridge team training, enhancing VTS procedures, and ensuring better communication about pilotage options.

You can find the full Accident Investigation Report here.

