gCaptain Endorses the SHIPS for America Act

by Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) Senator Mark Kelly, Congressman Trent Kelly, Senator Todd Young, and Congressman John Garamendi are set to introduce the bipartisan, bicameral SHIPS for America Act, a groundbreaking piece of legislation aimed at revitalizing the U.S.-flag international fleet, bolstering the U.S. shipyard industrial base, and strengthening the maritime workforce.

“In today’s global threat environment, arguably the most perilous since the end of the Cold War, the United States must not only maintain the finest Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard on the seas, but also ensure a robust U.S Merchant Marine and a resilient shipbuilding industrial base,” said Mike Stevens, CEO, Navy League. “The Ships for America Act addresses these vital considerations and reaffirms that America is, and always will be, a maritime nation.”

The origins of this legislation date back nearly two years when Congressman Waltz tasked his naval liaison, Bruce Kimbrell, with forming a small working group at the Center for Naval Analysis. This group of no more than a dozen naval and maritime strategists began by exchanging ideas and tapping into their networks to build a foundation for what would become a transformative effort.

Over time, the initiative expanded significantly, engaging industry and labor stakeholders, national security leaders, and outside experts. The result is one of the most comprehensive legislative efforts in recent history to address America’s maritime challenges. Following three extensive rounds of stakeholder review and multiple workshops, the SHIPS for America Act now incorporates feedback and suggestions from more than 80 experts and organizations.

As a member of the first working group, as a captain in the U.S. Merchant Marine, and on behalf of the editorial board at gCaptain, I wholeheartedly endorse the SHIPS for America Act. This is not just another piece of legislation—it is a strategic manifesto, a clarion call to revive and fortify the very backbone of American maritime strength. Our maritime industry has long been adrift in a sea of neglect, but this Act charts a bold course back to prominence and security.

This collaboration reflects a renewed focus on ensuring America’s maritime strength in an era of growing geopolitical competition. By leveraging insights from diverse stakeholders, the legislation seeks to rebuild critical elements of the nation’s maritime infrastructure and workforce, ensuring the U.S. is prepared to meet the demands of the 21st century.

The Crisis in Maritime Power

The SHIPS for America Act addresses the crisis in our maritime industry with the urgency and precision it demands. Currently, we stand at a perilous juncture: with fewer than 80 U.S.-flagged ships plying international waters, our ability to secure our own economic and national interests is under direct threat. The contrast is stark—while China commands a fleet of over 5,500 vessels, we are left dangerously exposed, reliant on foreign-flagged ships for our most critical needs. The SHIPS for America Act is the decisive answer to this challenge.

Key Provisions of the SHIPS for America Act

This bill, expected to be introduced later today, proposes a comprehensive strategy built on five foundational pillars:

1. Maritime Oversight and Accountability

The Act establishes a Maritime Security Advisor within the White House, supported by a newly formed Maritime Security Board. This board, drawing together representatives from across federal agencies, will have the authority to set and enforce ambitious targets for fleet size, security, and workforce development. It eliminates bureaucratic redundancies and ensures that America’s maritime strategy is cohesive, coordinated, and robust.

One reason the U.S. Maritime Administration is so small and weak compared to sister agencies like the FAA is that, historically, maritime was a top priority across major government departments—from Treasury and Commerce to the DoD, State Department, and even the White House. That priority has all but vanished in this century. Today, even departments that rely heavily on shipping, like Agriculture, have no visible maritime presence, while those that once did, like the State Department, are mere shadows of their former selves. This bill seeks to restore maritime’s importance within the executive branch, with the broader goal of revitalizing U.S. leadership and participation in international bodies like the International Maritime Organization.

2. Financial Incentives and Funding

The creation of the Maritime Security Trust Fund, akin to the Highway and Aviation Trust Funds, provides a dedicated and sustainable financial backbone for our maritime infrastructure. This fund will support a multitude of critical programs—from the revitalization of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and State Maritime Academies to the expansion of the Tanker Security Fleet and the establishment of a Strategic Commercial Fleet. By raising the tonnage tax on foreign vessels and introducing new investment tax credits, the Act not only levels the playing field for U.S.-flagged ships but actively promotes the construction of new, U.S.-built vessels, aiming to increase our fleet to 250 ships by 2035.

3. Workforce Development and Retention

The SHIPS for America Act recognizes that ships alone do not make a maritime power—people do. It introduces groundbreaking provisions to support mariners, shipbuilders, and their families. From public service loan forgiveness for mariners to expanded educational assistance and noncompetitive federal employment eligibility, this bill invests in the people who will be the lifeblood of our renewed maritime strength. It also addresses the critical need for a skilled shipyard workforce by providing dedicated funding to small shipyards and offering financial incentives for workforce training and retention.

4. Respect for the U.S. Merchant Marine

A key focus of the group was honoring the service of U.S. Merchant Mariners who work alongside the military and allies worldwide. While early provisions—such as major tax incentives for active mariners and full veteran benefits for those serving in combat zones—were scaled back during revisions, benefits remain for those who earned MARAD medals, and efforts continue to restore tax incentives for active mariners. Significant funding has also been allocated to rebuild the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and reduce the cost of sea time for state maritime cadets.

Moving Forward

While no legislation is perfect, and some within the maritime industry may find fault with certain aspects, last-minute negotiations inevitably led to the removal of some of the strongest provisions while expanding concessions to benefit specific groups. Even so, it’s crucial to focus on the bigger picture.

gCaptain has never before endorsed a piece of legislation, but we are doing so now because halting this decline is both crucial and urgent. Let us unite behind the SHIPS for America Act to ensure that the United States remains a beacon of maritime strength and resilience for generations to come.

Despite years of work however, the hardest part, is still ahead of us: getting this act passed into law. We ask that you come aboard to help and consider endorsing the act on social media and by contacting your members of congress. Please also ask any professional organization, alumni groups and unions to do the same.

You can find a full rundown of the bill on Mark Kelly’s website. The full text of the legislation can be found here.

Full Speed Ahead,

Capt. John A Konrad V

US Merchant Marine

