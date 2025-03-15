Trump Vows to Crush the Houthi Threat and Protect American Ships

The Suez Canal is effectively closed. Not officially, of course, many Russian shadow fleet and Chinese crewed ships are sailing through. But if you’re a U.S. Merchant Mariner or have any ties to allies of Israel, the message has been clear: steer clear of the Red Sea or risk getting hit. Now, after 15 months of Houthi attacks against shipping, President Donald J. Trump has stepped in with a blunt, unambiguous promise he will unleash “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis.

It’s a statement that immediately sets him apart from the Biden administration’s approach, which aimed to safeguard all shipping in the Red Sea, not prioritize protecting US Merchant Mariners. Biden also refrained from conducting sustained attacks on Houthi targets ashore.

”Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post today. “It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden.”

As I said yesterday, this Administration appears to be laser focused on maritime choke points.



Since the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian in December 2023 U.S. Navy and UK Royal Navy have been playing whack-a-mole, intercepting missiles and drones while conducting limited retaliatory strikes that have done little to stop the attacks. The Houthis, emboldened by Iran and well-equipped with long-range missiles, have turned one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors into a free-fire zone. And yet, despite growing pressure from shipowners and industry, Biden has failed to establish anything resembling true maritime security in the region.

There was never a true allied effort. European nations, led by France and Italy, launched their own Operation Aspides to prioritize protecting their merchant ships without being bound by Biden’s rules of engagement. However, due to the limited size of most European navies, they’ve been unable to deploy more than three ships at a time to the Red Sea.

Trump’s statement is different. It isn’t a warning—it’s a declaration of intent.

”The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times,” said Trump. “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.”

The Red Sea Has Already Fallen

Here’s the hard truth: the Red Sea is lost. Maersk, MSC, and other major shipping companies rerouted their vessels months ago, accepting longer, costlier voyages around the Cape of Good Hope rather than risk sailing through the crosshairs of Houthi missile batteries. Even U.S.-flagged ships—the ones our laws demand be protected—haven’t dared enter the Suez Canal in over a year. Think about that. The world’s supposed superpower can’t guarantee safe passage for its own commercial fleet.

Trump promises to change that but it’s unclear how the United States will accomplish his goal. Submarines are of no use against ballistic missile and drones and powerful aircraft carriers only have limited effectiveness. What works best are destroyers but the United States only has 94. This sounds like a lot but one third are under repair, another third are between deployments, and the Indopacific command needs all they can get to protect US interests near China.

Those that can be spared for the Red Sea carry a maximum of 96 anti-air missiles, once those are spent it takes weeks to return to port and reload.

The Real Threat—And the Real War

But let’s not pretend the Houthis are the real problem here. They’re just another proxy. The real power behind these attacks is Tehran. Iranian intelligence, Iranian weapons, and Iranian strategy are driving this campaign against global trade. The Houthis are just the trigger men.

“Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies,”said Trump. “These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

Trump’s message to Iran was equally direct: “Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY.” If he follows through, this won’t just be about hitting Houthi launch sites in Yemen—it will mean esculating tensions with Iran.

What was not mentioned in the post was how much of the money and military support China is providing Iran has trickled down to the Houthis.

Too Little, Too Late?

The question now is whether it’s too late to turn the tide. The Biden administration let the Red Sea slip from U.S. an allied control, and reclaiming it won’t be easy. Even if Trump follows through on his promise to “rain hell” on the Houthis, most shipping companies say they not going back to business as usual. They will need a period of sustained peace and proof the Houthis won’t start firing again before they stop rerouting all ships around Africa.

The Bottom Line

For now, Trump’s statement remains just that—a statement. However, it marks the first real acknowledgment from a major political figure that the U.S. has lost control of one of the world’s most critical trade routes. U.S. Merchant Mariners, who felt abandoned by President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (who never acknowledged their service in combat zones), see promise in the renewed commitment to enforce laws ensuring U.S.-flagged ships receive priority Navy protection.

