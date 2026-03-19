G7 Allies Condemn Iran’s ‘De Facto Closure’ of Hormuz, Call for Immediate Halt to Attacks

Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement Thursday condemning Iran’s recent actions in the Persian Gulf, warning that escalating attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure threaten global trade and security.

“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf… and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the leaders said.

The statement calls on Tehran to immediately halt its campaign against maritime traffic, including drone and missile strikes and the laying of sea mines. “We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping,” the statement said.

Leaders stressed that freedom of navigation remains a core principle of international law. “Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law,” they said, warning that continued disruption to shipping lanes and energy flows could have far-reaching global consequences.

The group underscored the broader risks to global stability, stating that “such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security.”

They also warned of the humanitarian and economic fallout, noting that “the effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable.”

In response to the crisis, the countries signaled readiness to support international efforts to restore safe passage through the Strait. “We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait,” the statement said, while welcoming ongoing planning by partner nations.

The leaders also backed efforts to stabilize energy markets, including the International Energy Agency’s coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves and engagement with producing nations to boost output.

The statement further called for restraint in attacks on critical infrastructure, emphasizing the need for “an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.”

The joint statement concludes with a broader appeal for adherence to international law, warning that maritime security and freedom of navigation remain essential to global prosperity and stability.