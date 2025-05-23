gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,037 members

wave breaking over tanker

Photo: Anatoly Menzhiliy/Shutterstock

Frontline Posts $33M Profit as Tanker Market Weathers Geopolitical Storms

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 23, 2025

Frontline plc reported a profit of $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $427.9 million. The tanker company continues to demonstrate resilience in a market characterized by geopolitical uncertainties and changing trade patterns.

The company’s fleet achieved notable daily spot time charter equivalent earnings, with VLCCs earning $37,200, Suezmax tankers $31,200, and LR2/Aframax tankers $22,300 per day.

Global oil consumption averaged 103.2 million barrels per day in Q1 2025, marking a significant increase of 1.5 mbpd year-over-year. Supply levels matched consumption at 103.2 mbpd, showing a 1.0 mbpd increase from the previous year.

“The first quarter of 2025 came in line with the previous quarter, somewhat muted relative to the economic and political backdrop,” said Lars H. Barstad, CEO of Frontline Management AS. “Fleet growth remains slow, and ordering has again stalled, continuing to support the long-term fundamental story for tankers.”

In a significant development, OPEC+ has not only reversed its 2.2 mbpd production cuts but has nearly tripled the expected increase in production. Market analysts anticipate global supply to outpace demand in 2025, potentially leading to inventory build-up and a contango market structure that could benefit tanker freight rates.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape continues to shape the tanker market, with increased scrutiny on Iranian and Russian oil trades. Joint efforts by the United States, UK, and the European Union have resulted in sanctions on more than 800 tankers and various industry stakeholders.

“The sanctions pressure is expected to continue and will push the oil sector towards easier and less risky import solutions,” Frontline said.

The company has strengthened its financial position through strategic refinancing, securing new credit facilities totaling $1,286.5 million in April 2025. According to CFO Inger M. Klemp, these refinancing efforts have “strengthened our strong liquidity, leaving the Company with no meaningful debt maturities until 2030.”

Frontline maintains one of the industry’s youngest and most energy-efficient fleets, with 81 vessels averaging 6.8 years in age. The fleet includes 41 VLCCs, 22 Suezmax tankers, and 18 LR2/Aframax tankers.

Tags:

Frontline
tankers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,037 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Rendering of the liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) barge
Shipping

ABS Grants Approval for First U.S. Liquefied CO2 Barge Design

Classification society ABS has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) for its groundbreaking liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) barge design. The vessel, designed as an articulated...

31 minutes ago
Total Views: 69
Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Tariff Truce Spurs a Slow-Burn Surge in Transpacific Freight Rates

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific continued to trend upwards this week, albeit at a far gentler pace than last week’s GRI-induced double-digit growth, as carriers rushed to return capacity in anticipation of at least a short-term demand bounce.

52 minutes ago
Total Views: 64
Tugs in New york harbor
Shipping

U.S. Celebrates National Maritime Day 2025 Amid Historic Policy Push

The United States marks National Maritime Day 2025 today with renewed focus on strengthening its maritime sector. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the critical role of Merchant Mariners,...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 930