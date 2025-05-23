Frontline Posts $33M Profit as Tanker Market Weathers Geopolitical Storms

Frontline plc reported a profit of $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $427.9 million. The tanker company continues to demonstrate resilience in a market characterized by geopolitical uncertainties and changing trade patterns.

The company’s fleet achieved notable daily spot time charter equivalent earnings, with VLCCs earning $37,200, Suezmax tankers $31,200, and LR2/Aframax tankers $22,300 per day.

Global oil consumption averaged 103.2 million barrels per day in Q1 2025, marking a significant increase of 1.5 mbpd year-over-year. Supply levels matched consumption at 103.2 mbpd, showing a 1.0 mbpd increase from the previous year.

“The first quarter of 2025 came in line with the previous quarter, somewhat muted relative to the economic and political backdrop,” said Lars H. Barstad, CEO of Frontline Management AS. “Fleet growth remains slow, and ordering has again stalled, continuing to support the long-term fundamental story for tankers.”

In a significant development, OPEC+ has not only reversed its 2.2 mbpd production cuts but has nearly tripled the expected increase in production. Market analysts anticipate global supply to outpace demand in 2025, potentially leading to inventory build-up and a contango market structure that could benefit tanker freight rates.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape continues to shape the tanker market, with increased scrutiny on Iranian and Russian oil trades. Joint efforts by the United States, UK, and the European Union have resulted in sanctions on more than 800 tankers and various industry stakeholders.

“The sanctions pressure is expected to continue and will push the oil sector towards easier and less risky import solutions,” Frontline said.

The company has strengthened its financial position through strategic refinancing, securing new credit facilities totaling $1,286.5 million in April 2025. According to CFO Inger M. Klemp, these refinancing efforts have “strengthened our strong liquidity, leaving the Company with no meaningful debt maturities until 2030.”

Frontline maintains one of the industry’s youngest and most energy-efficient fleets, with 81 vessels averaging 6.8 years in age. The fleet includes 41 VLCCs, 22 Suezmax tankers, and 18 LR2/Aframax tankers.