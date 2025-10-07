Former Navy Rear Admiral Takes Helm of Hanwha’s U.S. Shipbuilding Operations

Hanwha Defense USA has appointed retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tom Anderson as President of U.S. Shipbuilding, bringing his 34 years of naval experience to the South Korean company’s expanding American maritime operations.

Anderson, who previously served as Program Executive Officer, Ships and acting Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), will lead Hanwha’s U.S. shipbuilding programs and shipyard operations. His responsibilities include developing future shipbuilding strategy and building infrastructure and workforce to support growth.

“Tom has had a distinguished and impactful naval career, and we are delighted to bring his deep industry expertise, creative thinking, and demonstrated leadership to Hanwha,” said Mike Smith, President and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. “This is a pivotal time for the Navy and U.S. shipbuilding writ large.”

The appointment comes as Hanwha solidifies its U.S. maritime presence following its $100 million acquisition of Philly Shipyard last December. The company aims to revitalize the facility, now known as Hanwha Philly Shipyard, as part of broader efforts to strengthen U.S. maritime capacity.

“Hanwha’s global defense strategy is focused on our evolution into a multi-domestic company that brings leading technology, deeper partnerships and sovereign capacity to each of the markets we serve,” said Michael Coulter, Hanwha Global Defense President and CEO.

This development aligns with South Korea’s recently launched “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” initiative, a $150 billion partnership that includes constructing new shipyards, training personnel, and supporting U.S. Navy ship maintenance.

Hanwha is making significant investments in its Philadelphia facility, introducing technological advancements, workforce training, and smart systems that aim to create thousands of new skilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S. maritime sector. The company has already committed to a $5 billion infrastructure plan for Hanwha Philly Shipyard, seeking to increase the shipyard’s production capacity through the installation of additional docks and quays, with plans to review the construction of a new block assembly facility.

In August, Hanwha Shipping, a U.S. subsidiary of Hanwha Ocean, placed an order for 10 medium range (MR) oil and chemical tankers at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, marking the largest U.S. commercial vessel order in over two decades. The first tanker is expected to be delivered by early 2029.