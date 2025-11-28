Two Sanctioned Tankers Catch Fire in Black Sea After Suspected Mine Strikes

Two sanctioned tankers caught fire in the Black Sea on Friday after reporting external impacts off the Turkish coast, with all crew members reported safe as Turkish rescue units responded to both incidents.

The first vessel, an empty tanker named Kairos en route to Russia’s Novorossiysk port, reported an external impact causing a fire approximately 28 nautical miles offshore. All 25 crew members were reported in good condition as Turkish rescue units were dispatched for evacuation.

The tanker is under sanctions by the UK and the EU for its involvement in transporting Russian oil.

Reuters reported that, according to shipping agency Tribeca, the explosion and fire originated in the engine room when the vessel was approximately 52 miles north of the Bosphorus Strait. Reports indicate the ship may have struck a mine and could be in danger of sinking.

Keep an eye on sanctioned, flagless, dark fleet tanker Kairos (IMO 9236004) which has requested assistance shortly after it transited the Bosporus and entered the Black Sea. there are unconfirmed reports of a fire on board.



It's seen here on @WindwardAI platform right now… pic.twitter.com/0SdWuXw2aZ — Michelle Wiese Bockmann (@Michellewb_) November 28, 2025

Maritime intelligence analyst Michelle Wiese Bockmann of Windward AI revealed that Kairos was among 72 vessels recently deleted from the Gambian ship registry for fraudulently issued certificates. “So this vessel is flagless, stateless, and any insurance and class (if it has any) is invalidated by the fact that it’s falsely purporting to fly the flag of Gambia,” Bockmann stated on X.

“The ship is in ballast, which is the lesser of two evils, but I’ve long maintained the dark fleet is an accident waiting to happen and incidents like this are but a harbinger of what is to come,” Bockmann added.

A second tanker, the Virat, reported being hit approximately 35 nautical miles offshore in the Black Sea later the same day. Heavy smoke was detected in the engine room, though all 20 crew members were reported in good condition. Turkish rescue units and a commercial vessel were dispatched to assist.

The Virat has been sanctioned by the U.S. and the EU for its involvement in shipping Russian oil.

The two incidents did not disrupt shipping traffic through the Bosphorus Strait, which continued normal operations.

The so-called “dark fleet” refers to vessels operating outside normal regulatory oversight, often used to circumvent international sanctions. These ships frequently lack proper insurance, safety certifications, and flag state oversight, raising concerns about environmental and safety risks in international waters.