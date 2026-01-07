Evergreen confirms fleetwide rollout of Inmarsat NexusWave

Taiwan’s largest container line standardises on Inmarsat’s high-speed, bonded, secure-by-design, connectivity service to enhance crew experience and accelerate digitalisation.

Evergreen Marine, one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, has become the first Taiwanese operator to upgrade its fleet to NexusWave bonded connectivity solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company. The commitment reinforces a long-standing partnership and accelerates the company’s ‘Evergreen IT’ modernisation programme. Following successful trials, Evergreen is transitioning to NexusWave to enhance crew welfare, strengthen cybersecurity, and provide seamless, high-performance connectivity for its vessels and seafarers.

Building on Evergreen’s years of experience with Fleet Xpress, the upgrade to NexusWave introduces bonded, multi-network connectivity with fast speed, unlimited data and always-on performance. The crew will experience a home-like internet experience, while ship operations benefit from a scalable platform for predictive analytics, real-time reefer monitoring, and fully integrated IoT across the fleet. The solution is secure-by-design and engineered to scale with demand, leveraging the ViaSat-3 ultra-high-capacity network to support Evergreen’s growth plans.

Evergreen Marine said: “Evergreen’s fleetwide adoption of Inmarsat NexusWave reflects our commitment to the welfare of our seafarers and operational excellence, while also providing the platform to continue innovating for customers. We are confident that NexusWave, as a bonded, scalable, and secure connectivity solution, will support the digitalisation and future growth of our fleet.”

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Maritime, Viasat, commented: “Evergreen is setting a clear standard for modern, data-driven shipping. By moving to NexusWave fleetwide, the company gains a single, managed connectivity solution for crew and vessel operations, backed by global coverage and secure infrastructure. We are proud to deepen our partnership and provide a platform that scales with Evergreen’s ambitions today and well into the future.”