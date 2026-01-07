gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,424 members

Evergreen confirms fleetwide rollout of Inmarsat NexusWave

Evergreen confirms fleetwide rollout of Inmarsat NexusWave

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
January 7, 2026

Taiwan’s largest container line standardises on Inmarsat’s high-speed, bonded, secure-by-design, connectivity service to enhance crew experience and accelerate digitalisation. 

Evergreen Marine, one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, has become the first Taiwanese operator to upgrade its fleet to NexusWave bonded connectivity solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company. The commitment reinforces a long-standing partnership and accelerates the company’s ‘Evergreen IT’ modernisation programme. Following successful trials, Evergreen is transitioning to NexusWave to enhance crew welfare, strengthen cybersecurity, and provide seamless, high-performance connectivity for its vessels and seafarers.

Building on Evergreen’s years of experience with Fleet Xpress, the upgrade to NexusWave introduces bonded, multi-network connectivity with fast speed, unlimited data and always-on performance. The crew will experience  a home-like internet experience, while ship operations benefit from a scalable platform for predictive analytics, real-time reefer monitoring, and fully integrated IoT across the fleet. The solution is secure-by-design and engineered to scale with demand, leveraging the ViaSat-3 ultra-high-capacity network to support Evergreen’s growth plans.

Evergreen Marine said: “Evergreen’s fleetwide adoption of Inmarsat NexusWave reflects our commitment to the welfare of our seafarers and operational excellence, while also providing the platform to continue innovating for customers. We are confident that NexusWave, as a bonded, scalable, and secure connectivity solution, will support the digitalisation and future growth of our fleet.”

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Maritime, Viasat, commented: “Evergreen is setting a clear standard for modern, data-driven shipping. By moving to NexusWave fleetwide, the company gains a single, managed connectivity solution for crew and vessel operations, backed by global coverage and secure infrastructure. We are proud to deepen our partnership and provide a platform that scales with Evergreen’s ambitions today and well into the future.”

Tags:

inmarsat
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,424 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Georg Fischer LATAM contracted for PES project
Press Releases

Georg Fischer LATAM contracted for PES project

Damen Naval expands Colombian involvement by contracting Georg Fischer for the PES project in LATAM. Under this project, a Damen SIGMA frigate will be built by COTECMAR, at their shipyard...

4 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Copenhagen to Host the Global Maritime Community for the 2026 World Maritime Forum
Press Releases

Copenhagen to Host the Global Maritime Community for the 2026 World Maritime Forum

Copenhagen is once again preparing to serve as a global focal point for maritime innovation and cooperation as the World Maritime Forum returns on February 17–18, 2026. The event will...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 6
Spirit of Mulgumpin Enters Service Setting a New Standard for Tour Vessels in Australia
Press Releases

Spirit of Mulgumpin Enters Service Setting a New Standard for Tour Vessels in Australia

Spirit of Mulgumpin, a highly customised 22-metre tour vessel Incat Crowther has designed for The Tour  Collective’s See Moreton business has entered service supporting See Moreton’s award-winning  operations in the...

December 17, 2025
Total Views: 1510